Outside All Summer: Dr. Dre Is Officially A Single Man

The ink is dry.

Dr. Dre

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

It seems one of Dr. Dre’s biggest projects is finally complete. His divorce to his long-time wife is finally complete.

As spotted on TMZ the legendary producer officially has formally ended his marriage to Nicole Young. According to the celebrity news site the judge presiding over their case has approved the break up thus legally ending their marriage of almost 25 years. While we are sure that Dre took the judgement as good news this is far from the end of his battle with his child’s mother.

This recent decision only speaks to their legal separation but does not conclude their prenuptial agreement woes. According to Nicole she signed the papers prior to their holy union but she alleges the Compton rapper had tore up it in front of her after forcing her to sign it. “Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me. Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement, and that it was null and void” is her side of the story. But Andre claims he never coerced her to sign it nor did he ever tear up any of the copies.

The pending decision will not only give rule on whether Nicole gets a prenuptial payout but also who gets what in terms of their joint real estate properties. Dre is represented by the same lawyer who is handling Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West.

