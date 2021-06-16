Gary’s Tea: This Rapper Is Investing In A Plant-Based Chicken Company [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
It looks like Jay-Z is investing his money in some healthy ventures. According to VegNews, “Jay-Z is now an investor in plant-based chicken company SIMULATE, which closed a $50 million funding round earlier this month.”  The business move will help the company, Simulate, “The Tesla of Chicken” develop meat-free products beyond its initial brand NUGGS.

Would you eat ever  Jay-Z meatless chicken?

[caption id="attachment_967567" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] On Jay-Z‘s excellent “A Million and One Questions,” the Brooklyn superstar playfully asks “Is he gon’ ever fall off” to which most know the answer by now. After delivering yet another powerful string of bars on DJ Khaled’s “SORRY NOT SORRY” track, fans are propping up Hov and rightfully so while also giving his track partner Nas some shine too. First, let’s share the lyrics from “SORRY NOT SORRY” below:  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Sorry, that’s another B/Haters still ain’t recover from the other B/Mm, that’s a double B/Nah that’s a triple B, can’t forget ’bout the other Bey (Hey)/It’s the white gloves for me/Hater know not to touch me, I’m with the f*ckery (F*ck with me)/Humbly (Humbly), nah, respectfully/I’m a project baby, f*ck y’all expect from me (Technically)/’Merica’s disrespect for me/You killed Christ, you created religion, unexpectedly/Circular ice on Japanese whiskey, on my mezzanine/Overlookin’ the City of Angels, the angel invested in things Nas glided on the track as well, making sure to mention his recent investment win in the cryptocurrency space with CoinBase among his other ventures. Jay-Z’s slight mention of angel investing also caught folks’ ears as well. The song has emerged as one of the early favorites from DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled album. Thus far in 2021, this is the second major appearance of Jay-Z on a track, the first being “What It Feels Like” featuring the late Nipsey Hussle from the Judas & The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album project. While it might be a long shot if we’ll ever get a follow-up to the excellent 4:44, Jay-Z is solidified in the eyes of many. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mON6_EQfQFI — Photo: Getty/Screencap RELATED: Jay-Z Closes Sale Of TIDAL To Jack Dorsey’s Square RELATED: Jay-Z Details Recent Deals With Ace Of Spades And TIDAL In New Interview HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

