Maryland’s COVID-19 State Of Emergency Coming To An End On July 1

Maryland’s coronavirus state of emergency is coming to an end.

Starting on July 1st, all emergency restrictions and mandates of any kind will be lifted. Masks will not be required in any setting, including schools, camps and childcare facilities.

Businesses can still set their own policies. But, there won’t be any legal mandate from the state.

“With all of this amazing progress, and thanks in large part to the hard work, sacrifices and the vigilance of the people of Maryland, we have finally reached the light at the end of that long tunnel,” Gov. Larry Hogan said.

A 45-day grace period will also begin on July 1st, lasting through August 15th. The grace period will allow residents to renew expired driver’s licenses and extend the moratorium on evictions related to COVID-19. Health officials will have that 45-day period to transition from emergency operations.

Still, despite the emergency order ending, Hogan said not everyone will be safe from COVID-19.

“While the end of the state of emergency is an important step in our recovery from COVID-19, it does not mean that this virus, and the variants, no longer pose any threat,” he said. “If you have been vaccinated, you are safe. But those who have not gotten vaccinated will continue to be at risk.”

Hogan said there’s no excuse not to get a vaccine as they are readily available.

