Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Fans Are Looking At Tiffany Haddish Sideways For Sharing Her Perspective On Wearing Bonnets In Public

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The bonnet conversation continues.

In an interview about body positivity, the conversation of bonnets resurfaced and Tiffany Haddish shared her opinion on wearing the head covering outside of the house where she sort of agreed with her comedian peer Mo’Nique.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Now some people do be wearing things that I don’t think they should be wearing. Mo’Nique was talking about the bonnets in the airport and all that stuff, and I agree with her on that. You spend all this money for an airplane ticket, you might as well get dressed up because you never know. I was always taught to make sure your drawers are clean and you look decent, especially when you’re moving and traveling around because if something happens to you when they got to cut your clothes off, you want to be decent. It’s about respecting yourself.”

She continued by admitting she will wear her bonnet outside if it’s a quick trip to the store.

“I ain’t going to lie to you, I run out in the streets in my bonnet sometimes just to run to the store real quick but we got to have some dignity in ourselves. When you dress a certain way, it tells people how you feel about yourself.”

Some fans didn’t agree with her stance saying that Tiffany has done more outlandish acts that outweigh wearing a bonnet in public.  

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The conversation follows Mo’Nique’s recent PSA to black women who she feels lack respect and dignity for themselves for wearing bonnets in public places like to the store and to the airport.

Haddish also talked about falling in love with your body, the use of social media filters, and more in the interview.

 

SEE ALSO:

All Bonnets Aside: Tiara Thomas Unboxes Her Grammy Award

What’s Trending? Are Bonnets & Durags Acceptable To Wear In Public!?

Mo’Nique Questions When ‘Young Sistas’ Lost Their Pride Wearing Bonnets & Slippers In Public

Fans Are Looking At Tiffany Haddish Sideways For Sharing Her Perspective On Wearing Bonnets In Public  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Tiffany Haddish

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Family Of Pharrell File $50 Million Lawsuit On…

In the lawsuit, which for the first time identifies the officer in question as Solomon D. Simmons III, Donovon Lynch…
06.25.21
Indiana Grandmother Sentenced To Probation In Capitol Attack…

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49-year-old grandmother of five, got off essentially scot-free as part of a plea after verbalizing that "Schindler's…
06.24.21
Atlanta-Area IKEA Under Fire for Controversial Juneteenth Menu

One of the most popular furniture chains across the globe is taking heat for selections in a menu that was…
06.24.21
You Big Dummy! Honolulu Councilman Criticized For Reposting…

Comedian-turned-councilman Augie Tulba of Honolulu recently reposted one of his old skit videos showing himself in blackface, and somehow we're…
06.23.21
Jury Chooses To Convict Ex-Police Officer in Brutal…

An ex-St. Louis police officer was found guilty for his part in the brutal beating of an undercover Black officer,…
06.22.21
State Trooper Pepper Sprayed & Rammed Family’s SUV,…

A four household family consisting of 39-year-old Tristin Goods, his wife April and their two daughters, 12-year-old Tristina and 11-year-old…
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…

The excerpts from a new book on the turmoil in the Trump administration's last year shows the former president airing…
06.22.21
Victoria’s Secret Retires VS Angels To ‘Give Women…

The Victoria's Secret Angels are retiring and being replaced with activists, athletes, and entrepreneurs.
06.21.21
Candace Owens Cries White Supremacist Tears As Juneteenth…

Candace Owens dug deep into her shallow Black white supremacist bag when she led the chorus of conservatives complaining that…
06.18.21
Gunman Shot & Killed Georgia Grocery Store Cashier…

Laquitta Willis was a cashier at the Big Bear store in Dekalb County when Victor Lee Tucker Jr. left the…
06.17.21
Close