Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Mo’Nique Questions When ‘Young Sistas’ Lost Their Pride Wearing Bonnets & Slippers In Public

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 21, 2016

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

The bonnet debate is still trending on social media with some people arguing that Black women shouldn’t wear their bonnets outside of the house while others defending a Black woman’s right to wear whatever she wants, whenever she wants.

That debate came to a head this weekend when legendary comedian and actress Mo’Nique jumped into the conversation. Wearing a bathrobe, she took to Instagram to tell her 1 million followers a story about when she went to the Atlanta airport catching a flight to Mississippi. “I saw so many of our young sistas in head bonnets, scarves, slippers, pajamas, blankets wrapped around them, and this is how they’re showing up to the airport,” she explained in the 5-minute IGTV video. “I’ve been seeing it not just at the airport, I’ve been seeing it at the store, at the mall. I’ve been seeing sistas showing up in these bonnets and headscarves and slippers. And the question I have to you my sweet babies: when did we lose pride in representing ourselves?”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Mo’Nique’s stance is all about having pride in yourself, showing up to places presentable, and representing yourself and the family you created. She wants the young sistas to show the world they have pride in themselves without someone having to ask them and while she’s not wrong in wanting the best for our young Black Queens, perhaps her approach was a little off-putting for the Internet. She even gave us all a warning, saying “if I see you in the streets, in the airport, in the Walmart and you got a bonnet on and you go slippers on and you looking like what the f***, auntie gon’ tap you and say ‘hey baby girl, show what you’re worth.’”

For some, Mo’Nique’s point of view is very old school because as we know, historically, Black people always felt the need to prove their worth by going above and beyond to look polished, “kept” and of a higher class in order to avoid racist stereotypes and disrespectful treatment. But for others, her take is spot on, as some people in the conversation believe that a woman’s bonnet should never leave her home.

At the end of the day, people are going to do whatever they want to and Black women should be allowed to show up to spaces however they want to without being judged and having to impress strangers, especially in places like the airport or the corner store. And since Mo’Nique just added more fuel to the bonnet debate fire, social media clapped back at the comedian in memes and jokes for, what some would call, a disrespectful hot take.

Check out some of the best responses below.

 

HIlarious!

Don’t miss… 

Mo’Nique Comes Through With The Icy Park Drip In Swaggy Unboxing Video

Mo’Nique’s Ivy Park Unboxing Is So Damn Entertaining

Mo’Nique Questions When ‘Young Sistas’ Lost Their Pride Wearing Bonnets & Slippers In Public  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

mo'nique

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Alabama Woman’s Fight To Remove Confederate Statue Shows…

One woman residing in Florence, Alabama, had her efforts to rid the city's courthouse of a Confederate-inspired marble statue called…
06.02.21
Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s…

A popular retail warehouse chain is bringing back a program that was discontinued as COVID-19 was in full effect. Sam’s…
06.02.21
Why Is Trump Telling People He Will Be…

Reports are now saying that former US President Donald Trump believes he will be reinstated with the presidency by the…
06.02.21
Naomi Osaka Is Reclaiming Her Time

Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka gave the world a masterclass in setting boundaries at work when she announced she would not…
06.01.21
Shein Removes Racist Phone Case From Website After…

Online fast-fashion retailer Shein received backlash last week after shoppers discovered the brand was selling a racist phone case to…
06.01.21
Denied Parole, Bill Cosby’s ‘Innocence’ Is Keeping Him…

Bill Cosby's petition for parole was denied, a result that his spokesperson said was expected because the disgraced comedian refuses…
05.28.21
Tax Year 2021: Will You Get $8,000 Or…

If you are one of millions of Americans who pay someone to care for a child or a dependent with…
05.27.21
Jamal Sutherland’s Family Calls For Criminal Charges Over…

Sutherland's family attended a demonstration on Wednesday, calling for the arrest of the North Charleston detention center deputies who were…
05.28.21
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Hit With Lawsuit Over…

A white reporter hit Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot with a lawsuit that claims she denied his interview request because of…
05.28.21
Suspected White Supremacist On Trial Desperately Wants Black…

Mark Hazelwood, who is on trial for fraud, has claimed without proof that the Black judge presiding over his trial…
05.27.21
Close