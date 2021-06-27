Celebrity News
Ari Lennox Reflects On What It Meant To Perform With Jazmine Sullivan At The 2021 BET Awards

BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Every year the BET Awards is able to bring together the best of the best in Black Entertainment! This year DMV’s own Ari Lennox performed with BET’s 2021 Album of the Year recipient, Jazmine Sullivan. Their sexy soulful hit, definitely one of my favorite tracks on Heaux Tales, “On It” was performed during the 2021 award show.

BET Awards 2021 - Show

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Ari who to some has glowed up over night, but has actually been a shining light in these DMV streets for years. From her beginning, with songs like “la la la la” to now, going beyond her music, being recognized (and criticized) for her hairstyle choices, Ari Lennox has been getting the attention of many! After her performance tonight she reflected on how it feels to be a girl from DC up on the big stage!

“Yo never in a million years did I think a DC native, Duke Ellington/Wilson/Roosevelt/Coolidge HS alumni would be singing on stage with the legendary sangin ass phenomenon Jazmine Sullivan. You made my dreams come true and changed my life. Your runs and tone changed the game for me and so many. Thank you beautiful! A staple and major inspiration to so many of us singers. Congratulations on your win ❤❤❤😘😘😘 #philly y’all are life”

Here’s a throwback interview with Angie Ange and Ari Lennox in 2011:

 

