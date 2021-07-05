Celebrity News
Yara Shahidi Is Named Dior’s Global Beauty And Fashion Ambassador

Actress Yara Shahidi BTS Photo Shoot Celebrating Her Appearance On The Trumpet Awards

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Yara Shahidi is taking her modeling game to a whole new level. The Grown-ish actress just announced she is now the new beauty and fashion ambassador for luxury retailer Christian Dior.

In a post to her Instagram account she wrote, “Can you spot the NEWEST @dior GLOBAL ambassador for BOTH beauty AND fashion 👀 #letsgetit 🤎 J A S O N B O L D E N 🤎 D O N O V A N T A T U M🤎

The 21-year-old actress, who serves as the executive producer and lead actress in Grown-ish, is in a league of her own with this new brand partnership. Beyond fashion and beauty, Shahidi has been able to work with Dior in a way that progresses women. Often using her social media platforms to advocate for women’s rights, the brand tapped into her expertise for International Women’s Day. “Dior Stands with Women,” is a project that was created by Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project. The female-led initiative has the goal of educating and empowering other women.

“What we know to be true is that so many young women aren’t given the space to be heard consistently, to feel as though people are genuinely taking the time to understand what they’re saying. And so when I go in to fight for what I believe is right, or what I believe is crucial to a certain project, I think there are many times that women — and it’s only exacerbated if you are a woman of color — tow the line between being viewed as assertive and driven or aggressive. And it is important and requires constant conversation even for me to know that my being assertive, my being driven and my being committed is not something to ever be ashamed of,” said Shahidi in Dior Stands With Women.

Kudos to Yara for using her platform in a way that brings the fashion, awareness, and change. She is part of the elite young adults who is dedicating their careers to not only enhancing the world for the better, but opening the minds of everyone around them.

Yara Shahidi Collaborated With Adidas With To Create Yara Shahidi Superstar Shoes

5 Times Yara Shahidi Shut The Fashion Game Down

A Family That Slays Together, Stays Together: ‘black-ish’ Costume Designer Michelle R. Cole On Creating The Looks We Love

