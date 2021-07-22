Make It Make Sense: Fully Vaccinated “Blues Singer” Eric Clapton Threatens To Cancel Shows If Venues Require Vaccinations

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

This pandemic will never end with thinking like this.

Eric Clapton is singing the blues when it comes to vaccinations against COVID-19. The “blues singer” who is also fully vaccinated is BIG MAD, claiming he has “the right” to cancel shows at venues that will require people to be vaccinated to attend. His stance puts his hypocritical and quite frankly boneheaded anti-vax sentiments on full display.

Deadline reports Clapton’s statement came after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced “that vaccine passes will be required to enter nightclubs and other venues,” a very logical move as the country is still battling rising COVID-19 cases due to the more highly contagious delta variant. Clapton’s next show is damn near a year away, and he is slated to play London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 7.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021,” Clapton announced on Telegram, “I feel honour bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

Stateside, Clapton will be performing in September in Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida. He doesn’t have to worry about resistance or vaccine requirements in those red states who are dropping the ball anyway when it comes to getting people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Despite his anti-vax stance, Clapton’s disdain for the COVID-19 vaccine that will more than likely ensure he won’t end up in a hospital battling severe illness came after he claimed he experienced “disastrous” (temporary) side effects after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. The singer said his hands and feet were “frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks….”

In December, Clapton linked up with rocker Van Morrison for a ridiculous song called “Stand and Deliver,” which railed against lockdown measures put in place to save people’s lives and stop the spread of COVID-19. The song featured absolutely dumb lyrics like “Do you wanna wear these chains/ Until you’re lying in the grave?”

As of right now, COVID-19 is whooping unvaccinated individual’s butts as cases are on the rise again around the globe. As President Joe Biden has said, this is currently a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” that contributes immensely to the rise of breakthrough infections among the vaccinated.

This nightmare is far from over.

Photo: Gie Knaeps / Getty

