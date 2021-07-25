Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

LeToya Luckett Shows Off Post Baby Beach Bod: ‘Ya Girl Is Officially 55 Lbs Down’

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
49th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

LaToya Luckett is looking amazing! The mother of two has been candidly sharing her postpartum weight-loss journey with fans via social media over the last few months and most recently the star took to IG to share a side-by-side photo of her shortly after giving birth until now, and the results are stunning!

✨WELLNESS ✨ MONTH 5 update on my weight loss journey with @bodycompleterx by @samiagore,” she captioned the photo. “LISTEN Y’ALL!!! Ya girl is officially 55 lbs down 🥳 and feeling sooooo amazing!!! When I tell you when I had Tysun I was tipping 200 lbs on the left! I started @bodycompmeterx TRIM Kit in March and now I’m 145! 55 lbs. Can you see it y’all?!? 👀🙌🏽

She then went on to thank plant-based supplement company, Body Complete RX, for helping her during her weight-loss journey, writing, “thanks again to @bodycompleterx for TRIM! This kit helped me bounce back after Gigi too so If you’re really trying to lose weight I HIGHLY recommend it. ✨

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Back in April, the mother of two shared that in only three months, she lost 30 pounds with help from the supplement brand. In another side-by-side photo, she gave fans a candid update on where she was at that time. “Transparent moment guys,” she wrote. “The pic on the left is the day I got home with my son & the pic on the right is a few months later. Here we are month 3 update on my weight loss journey with @bodycompleterx 🙌🏽 I’m officially now 30 lbs down and feeling sooooo good y’all!! Their trim system is theee truth! So happy I’m starting to feel like myself again. Only 20 more pounds to go!”

 

Now, she’s five months in, has seemingly reached her weight-loss goal, and is showing off her banging beach body while on vacation in Mexico!https://www.instagram.com/p/CRhJtEYH77K/

 

When you look good, you feel good and LeToya is looking and feeling better than ever!

Don’t miss… 

Here Are 10 Times Letoya Luckett Showed Out On The Red Carpet

Ciara Is 10 Lbs Shy Of Her Post Baby Weight Loss Goal After Partnering With WW As A Brand Ambassador

LeToya Luckett Shows Off Post Baby Beach Bod: ‘Ya Girl Is Officially 55 Lbs Down’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

LeToya Luckett

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder…

A lifelong educator, Moses inspired multiple generations to organize for equity and justice, leaving behind a legacy of servant leadership…
07.26.21
Say What?! Demand For White Alabama Councilman To…

White councilman John "Tommy" Bryant is getting the ultimate side-eye, and many requests to resign from office, after his reiteration…
07.22.21
Twitter Gives ‘Dislike’ Button a Tryout For Users…

One of most used social media companies is trying out a brand new feature that could potentially give users a…
07.22.21
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Pleads Guilty To…

Enrique Tarrio is facing jail time for burning a Black Lives Matter banner.
07.22.21
Bill Proposed To Rename Over 1,000 Landmarks Named…

Democrats have proposed a new bill that will hopefully be a start to erasing the hate, at least when it…
07.20.21
Emmett Till Funeral Location & Other Black Churches…

The Chicago church where Emmett Till's funeral was held, along with a few other Black historic sites, will officially be…
07.20.21
Former ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Indicted For…

41-year-old actor Isaiah Stokes, seen on "Law & Order: SVU," "Boardwalk Empire" and most notably "Power," is being charged with…
07.20.21
All In The Tone? New Study Suggests Cops…

Based off an analysis by the American Psychological Association that looked at body camera footage from more than 100 police…
07.19.21
Rev. Jesse Jackson To Receive France’s Legion of…

Although he hasn't been free of scandal throughout the years, there is no denying that the Reverend Jesse Jackson has…
07.19.21
Zaila Avant-Garde Is The First Black American To…

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, has become the first Black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which has been dominated…
07.09.21
Close