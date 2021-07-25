News
HomeNewsNational

Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman ‘Bon Quisha’ On Facebook

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Having a sense of humor is a trait we all hope to possess on some level, but no one should have to be the butt of a joke that’s racially insensitive.

Trinity Bethune, a 21-year-old Black woman from North Carolina, unfortunately found herself in a similar situation after the Honda dealership she bought her first car from thought it would be humorous to thank her on Facebook with a message that read, “Congratulations to Bon Quisha on her 2016 Toyota Camry.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As expected, Bethune didn’t find the name mishap to be funny in the least bit. ABC 11 WTVD gave a full report on the situation, breaking down her response and what the dealership chose to do next.

Further details below:

“Bethune, in shock and disbelief, responded to the post.

‘I’m not sure if this is a ‘joke’ or something but my name is definitely Trinity Bethune,’ she said. ‘I’m very offended by this post, it’s almost a racial slur. If I’m not addressed by MY name then please don’t address me at all.’

Bethune says the post was up for more than an hour before it was deleted. The screenshots quickly spreading on social media and went viral on TikTok.

‘The name ‘Bon Quisha’ it seems like a stereotype for someone, you know, for them to be like ghetto,’ Bethune said. ‘It’s something people use towards Black people as a racial slur and as an offensive term.’”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Anyone can understand how she could be offended in this situation, and thankfully the employee who made the offensive post was fired according to ABC11 after speaking to the dealership owner off-camera.

Let us know if you think Trinity Bethune should proceed with legal action as she plans to after watching a clip from WTVD‘s original report below:

 

Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman ‘Bon Quisha’ On Facebook  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

North Carolina

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder…

A lifelong educator, Moses inspired multiple generations to organize for equity and justice, leaving behind a legacy of servant leadership…
07.26.21
Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman ‘Bon…

Trinity Bethune, a 21-year-old Black woman from North Carolina, unfortunately found herself as the butt of a racially insensitive joke…
07.26.21
Say What?! Demand For White Alabama Councilman To…

White councilman John "Tommy" Bryant is getting the ultimate side-eye, and many requests to resign from office, after his reiteration…
07.22.21
Twitter Gives ‘Dislike’ Button a Tryout For Users…

One of most used social media companies is trying out a brand new feature that could potentially give users a…
07.22.21
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Pleads Guilty To…

Enrique Tarrio is facing jail time for burning a Black Lives Matter banner.
07.22.21
Bill Proposed To Rename Over 1,000 Landmarks Named…

Democrats have proposed a new bill that will hopefully be a start to erasing the hate, at least when it…
07.20.21
Emmett Till Funeral Location & Other Black Churches…

The Chicago church where Emmett Till's funeral was held, along with a few other Black historic sites, will officially be…
07.20.21
Former ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Indicted For…

41-year-old actor Isaiah Stokes, seen on "Law & Order: SVU," "Boardwalk Empire" and most notably "Power," is being charged with…
07.20.21
All In The Tone? New Study Suggests Cops…

Based off an analysis by the American Psychological Association that looked at body camera footage from more than 100 police…
07.19.21
Rev. Jesse Jackson To Receive France’s Legion of…

Although he hasn't been free of scandal throughout the years, there is no denying that the Reverend Jesse Jackson has…
07.19.21
Close