Georgia Man Shoots His Girlfriend 4 Times After His Unemployment Password Didn’t Work

A woman is dead after being shot 4 times in Clayton County, Georgia and police say it’s all because her boyfriend’s unemployment password did not work.

Since the pandemic started, we’ve seen people arrested for PPP schemes after earning millions and buying Lamborghinis. The scammers went crazy on the EDD and unemployment, landing some of them in jail after rapping about their riches. The saddest part is the people getting killed over the money, even when it’s theirs. According to CBS46, the latest victim in COVID-related funds lost her life over a simple error that was no fault of her own.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman sitting in her car screaming hysterically for help. It was just before 4:00 a.m. on July 29. As officers got closer, they could see blood everywhere and knew she needed immediate help. A police spokesperson told CBS46 in a statement, she was “bleeding profusely from four bullet holes in her left arm.”

The woman told police she got into an argument with her 29-year-old boyfriend. Detectives probed further—what type of argument would prompt her boyfriend to shoot her four times in the arm?

She said her boyfriend, Brandon Strong, was upset because his password for his unemployment account would not work.

During their argument, the woman said Strong “picked up a gun and shot [her] multiple times.” After the shooting, she picked up her child and ran from their home. To the most veteran officer, it was hard to see the connection—how could an argument over a password for an unemployment account end in a woman being shot four times? The unnamed woman provided more clarity. She told officers Strong was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Like the senior officer, we all are having a hard time understanding how HIS password not working leads to him shooting her. We may never get the answers but luckily, he was arrested and will pay for his actions towards her. These absurd COVID-related crimes seem to be spiking as resources are running out but hopefully, they will calm down soon.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Georgia Man Shoots His Girlfriend 4 Times After His Unemployment Password Didn’t Work  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

