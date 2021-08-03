Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Michael Jai White Mourns Oldest Son Who Died From COVID-19

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 MegaFest Feature Film Awards

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Michael Jai White is opening up about the loss of his oldest son.

The 53-year-old actor and action star sat down with VladTV and detailed how his son “recently passed” from COVID-19 at the age of 38. White detailed how he had his oldest son when he was 15 and the two “grew up at the same time.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Unfortunately, the street element was very much part of his life,” White said of his son around the 4:20 mark. “He was in the hospital for a while so it wasn’t immediate. Unfortunately, he was still out there in the streets, hustling. He wasn’t doing well, started getting on substances. He’d come out, go back in, that type of stuff.”

He added, “I tried to … you try to do what you can but ultimately it’s up to that person, especially if it’s a grown person. He never shook the streets … that was his thing. As somebody who tries to understand, he lived the life he wanted to live. He made that choice. Ultimately when he went to the hospital and got sick … COVID was waiting for him. That was the knockout blow.”

White said his son was not vaccinated and had a compromised autoimmune system due to years of substance abuse.

RELATED: Dr. Collier Explains What You Need To Know About The COVID-19 Delta Variant [WATCH]

White’s son reportedly leaves behind six children. The actor himself has five other children, including three with his wife Gillian Waters. The two married in a Thai wedding in 2015, 18 years after they first met.

Our condolences to White’s family during this difficult time.

Michael Jai White Mourns Oldest Son Who Died From COVID-19  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

michael jai white

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Louisiana Groom Allegedly Shoots His Friend On His…

This story sounds like a script from one of Tyler Perry's movies or TV shows.
08.04.21

Georgia Man Shoots His Girlfriend 4 Times After…

A woman is dead after being shot 4 times in Clayton County, Georgia and police say it’s all because her…
08.04.21

Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’…

Emotions can run high in any workplace, especially the fast-paced food service industry. But one man's inexcusable language has cost…
08.03.21

Biden Administration Says Infrastructure Deal Prioritizes The Black…

Senior Advisor to the president, Cedric Richmond, said the bipartisan infrastructure framework was designed to address issues disproportionately impacting Black…
08.02.21

Philadelphia Black Man Freed After Three Decades in…

60-year-old Curtis Crosland of Philadelphia experienced an unfortunately common atrocity after spending over 30 years in prison for a crime he…
08.02.21

Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To…

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones proudly admitted to dropping hundreds of dollars at the Pantheon Club strip joint in Dearborn,…
07.29.21

Ben Crump Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Black…

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is getting ready to take on a historic lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.
07.29.21

Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder…

A lifelong educator, Moses inspired multiple generations to organize for equity and justice, leaving behind a legacy of servant leadership…
07.26.21

Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman ‘Bon…

Trinity Bethune, a 21-year-old Black woman from North Carolina, unfortunately found herself as the butt of a racially insensitive joke…
07.26.21

#BlackGirlMagic: Teens Become First Black Girl Duo To…

Atlanta teenagers Jayla Jackson and Emani Stanton became the first Black girl duo to win Harvard University's debate competition.
07.26.21
Close