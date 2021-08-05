Celebrity News
We Will See Da Brat Open Up About Her Relationship In New Reality Show, 'Brat Loves Judy'

Da Brat is coming to the TV screens like never before with ‘Brat Loves Judy.’ In her new reality TV series on WEtv, Brat will be opening up about her life and also her relationship with her girlfriend, Jesseca Dupart.

Though Brat isn’t a stranger to reality TV being seen on shows like “Growing Up Hip-Hop Atlanta” and “The Rap Game,” but with this show she’s taking a different spin. The focus will be on the relationship between the two and how their worlds collide.  

“This show is going to show the most cream-puffish side of me that the world has ever seen, because I never show that,” Brat explains. “I’ve always felt like I should keep that side for only people that I already know and that love me already. So, they’re gonna really get a serious inside look of my vulnerability, and my love for [Judy].”

 

Da Brat, whose real name is Shawntae Harris, recently shared her coming out story last year and shared how Judy made it a more comfortable experience. The couple lived very private lives and decided to go public in 2020. The rapper spoke about the stigma of being gay in the industry and worried about judgment from her grandmother and her mom, but decided to finally live in her truth.

“It feels good to be able to show the world our love. Hopefully people can relate to what we do and how we move and how we process things and how we conquer things,” Brat told ESSENCE.

 

“They can expect to see two beautiful boss b—hes in love and the things that we go through. Just like regular people,” Da Brat says. “We’re regular people. We have hearts, our hearts get broken, we go through love and we go through pain and we go through arguments and we go through working it out and we communicate with each other and we fix it. And it’s not always easy to be fixed. We’re just being us.”

Brat Loves Judy premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

