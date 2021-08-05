Local
HomeLocal

Mayor Brandon Scott Reinstates Mask Mandate In Baltimore City

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
COVID-19 Updates

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

Following Governor Larry Hogans announcement that some state employees needing to be vaccinated, Mayor Brandon Scott added additional requirements for Baltimore City.  Mayor Scott has now reinstated the indoor mask mandate in Baltimore City as of Thursday (August 5th). The reinstated mask mandate goes into effect 9 a.m. Monday (August 9th).

During the press conference health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said, “The Delta variant is here, and it poses a serious threat to our unvaccinated residents. I’m speaking to you not just as the Health Commissioner but as a mother of a child that is too young to be vaccinated. We have the ability to slow the spread COVID-19 and the actions we all take collectively will protect the most vulnerable among us.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Reinstates Mask Mandate In Baltimore City  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Louisiana Groom Allegedly Shoots His Friend On His…

This story sounds like a script from one of Tyler Perry's movies or TV shows.
08.04.21

Georgia Man Shoots His Girlfriend 4 Times After…

A woman is dead after being shot 4 times in Clayton County, Georgia and police say it’s all because her…
08.04.21

Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’…

Emotions can run high in any workplace, especially the fast-paced food service industry. But one man's inexcusable language has cost…
08.03.21

Biden Administration Says Infrastructure Deal Prioritizes The Black…

Senior Advisor to the president, Cedric Richmond, said the bipartisan infrastructure framework was designed to address issues disproportionately impacting Black…
08.02.21

Philadelphia Black Man Freed After Three Decades in…

60-year-old Curtis Crosland of Philadelphia experienced an unfortunately common atrocity after spending over 30 years in prison for a crime he…
08.02.21

Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To…

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones proudly admitted to dropping hundreds of dollars at the Pantheon Club strip joint in Dearborn,…
07.29.21

Ben Crump Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Black…

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is getting ready to take on a historic lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.
07.29.21

Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder…

A lifelong educator, Moses inspired multiple generations to organize for equity and justice, leaving behind a legacy of servant leadership…
07.26.21

Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman ‘Bon…

Trinity Bethune, a 21-year-old Black woman from North Carolina, unfortunately found herself as the butt of a racially insensitive joke…
07.26.21

#BlackGirlMagic: Teens Become First Black Girl Duo To…

Atlanta teenagers Jayla Jackson and Emani Stanton became the first Black girl duo to win Harvard University's debate competition.
07.26.21
Close