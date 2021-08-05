National
Black Man Survives Attempted Lynching Only To Be Charged a Year Later!?

Vauhxx Booker, spoke during a press conference after a...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

July 4, 2020 in Indiana five white men attempted to lynch a black man named Vauhxx Booker because they said he was trespassing on land that Booker didn’t know that they owned.   Vauhxx Booker survived, two of the white men were charged with felonies.  This didn’t happen down south this happened North of The Mason Dixon line.  Sounds crazy, right?  What’s crazier, is that now a court, year later, is trying to hang charges on Vauhxx Booker.

We guess that this is someone’s attempt to say we don’t lynch people in the north, that is what systemic racism is for.

Monroe County Special Prosecutor Sonia Leerkamp charged Vauhxx Booker with felony assault and misdemeanor trespassing Friday in connection with the July 4, 2020 altercation/lynching. Attorney Katharine Liell called the move “unprecedented,” and said Leerkamp has presented no new evidence regarding the case since July of last year.

“I’ve been practicing well over 30 years in this state and…I have never seen a special prosecutor open a new case and file charges a year later,” 

On July 4, 2020 Vauhxx Booker was chillin with friends taking in nature while they were walking through the woods at Lake Monroe in Indiana.  A man with a rebel flag wrapped around himself came up on the group yelling that they were trespassing.  The next thing Mr. Booker knew more attackers showed up slamming him into a tree, while trying to break his arms and lynch him.  Someone was able  to save him then call 911.

Take a look at the video below

Black Man Survives Attempted Lynching Only To Be Charged a Year Later!?  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Indiana

08.06.21

