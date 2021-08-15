PowerMoves: ‘Power’ Creator Courtney Kemp Inks Netflix Production Deal

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

From Issa Rae to Ava DuVernay, Black women are letting their brilliance and creativity shine in the realm of entertainment and they’re making power moves in the process. One of the latest innovators to land a major production deal is Power creator Courtney Kemp who recently inked a partnership with Netflix, Deadline reported.

Throughout her entire career Kemp has tapped into the power of storytelling, whether it was penning pieces for Mademoiselle and GQ as a former journalist or writing for The Bernie Mac Show, The Good Wife and Justice. In 2014, Power—a television series that she teamed up with Curtis Jackson to create—made its debut and went on to become one of Starz’s most successful shows. As part of the eight-figure, four-year deal with Netflix, Kemp will develop an array of projects under her End of Episode imprint. She will still provide creative direction for the critically acclaimed Power franchise.

Kemp says she’s excited to embark on this new chapter with Netflix and wants to continue to use her production company as an outlet to tell powerful stories that celebrate diversity. “I am incredibly excited to join the Netflix family, and to continue to develop the kind of entertainment that End of Episode is known for– diverse, multilingual, watercooler, social-media fueled series that pack a serious punch,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I am looking forward to working with Bela and her team, who really appreciate the voice and perspective that we bring to the table.” Bela Bajaria, who serves as Netflix’s Head of Global TV, says Kemp is “a creative force and world-builder who makes great shows” and that she admires her “clarity of vision and voice.”

News about Kemp’s deal comes months after Shonda Rhimes expanded her deal with Netflix.

