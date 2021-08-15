PowerMoves: ‘Power’ Creator Courtney Kemp Inks Netflix Production Deal

From Issa Rae to Ava DuVernay, Black women are letting their brilliance and creativity shine in the realm of entertainment and they’re making power moves in the process. One of the latest innovators to land a major production deal is Power creator Courtney Kemp who recently inked a partnership with Netflix, Deadline reported.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Throughout her entire career Kemp has tapped into the power of storytelling, whether it was penning pieces for Mademoiselle and GQ as a former journalist or writing for The Bernie Mac Show, The Good Wife and Justice. In 2014, Power—a television series that she teamed up with Curtis Jackson to create—made its debut and went on to become one of Starz’s most successful shows. As part of the eight-figure, four-year deal with Netflix, Kemp will develop an array of projects under her End of Episode imprint. She will still provide creative direction for the critically acclaimed Power franchise.
Kemp says she’s excited to embark on this new chapter with Netflix and wants to continue to use her production company as an outlet to tell powerful stories that celebrate diversity. “I am incredibly excited to join the Netflix family, and to continue to develop the kind of entertainment that End of Episode is known for– diverse, multilingual, watercooler, social-media fueled series that pack a serious punch,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I am looking forward to working with Bela and her team, who really appreciate the voice and perspective that we bring to the table.” Bela Bajaria, who serves as Netflix’s Head of Global TV, says Kemp is “a creative force and world-builder who makes great shows” and that she admires her “clarity of vision and voice.”
News about Kemp’s deal comes months after Shonda Rhimes expanded her deal with Netflix.
SEE ALSO:
Ava DuVernay Inks Multi-Year Podcast Production Deal With Spotify
Serena Williams Inks Television Production Deal With Amazon Studios
Fiery Photos Recalling The Watts Uprising 56 Years Ago
Fiery Photos Recalling The Watts Uprising 56 Years Ago
1. Watts RiotsSource:Getty 1 of 23
2. Watts RiotsSource:Getty 2 of 23
3. Injured ManSource:Getty 3 of 23
4. Watts Race Riots In Los AngelesSource:Getty 4 of 23
5. 1965 Watts Riot LootingSource:Getty 5 of 23
6. Watts Riot ArrestSource:Getty 6 of 23
7. "Turn Left Or Get Shot" Sign In StreetSource:Getty 7 of 23
8. Martin L. King Gesturing Among CrowdSource:Getty 8 of 23
9. Watts Rioters And PoliceSource:Getty 9 of 23
10. Line of Guardsmen at BarricadeSource:Getty 10 of 23
11. Burning Building in 1965 Los Angeles Race RiotsSource:Getty 11 of 23
12. National Guard And Fires In Watts RiotsSource:Getty 12 of 23
13. Fire Burning In Southeast Los AngelesSource:Getty 13 of 23
14. Race RiotSource:Getty 14 of 23
15. Warren Wilson On the PhoneSource:Getty 15 of 23
16. Looting in Watts AreaSource:Getty 16 of 23
17. Sheriffs Searching Car During Watts RiotsSource:Getty 17 of 23
18. Bombed Out City BlockSource:Getty 18 of 23
19. Riot SuspectSource:Getty 19 of 23
20. National Guardsmen in WattsSource:Getty 20 of 23
21. National Guardsman Smokes After Watts RiotsSource:Getty 21 of 23
22. Watts RiotsSource:Getty 22 of 23
23. Watts RiotsSource:Getty 23 of 23
#PowerMoves: ‘Power’ Creator Courtney Kemp Inks Netflix Production Deal was originally published on newsone.com