Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Population Up 7% But Baltimore City Lost Residents, Census Data Shows

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
US Census Form

Source: blackwaterimages / Getty

Maryland’s population is up. The state recorded 7% more residents in the 2020 U.S. Census than in the 2010 count. That’s according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Maryland’s population rose from 5,773,553 to 6,177,224 over the decade.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

But, areas like Baltimore City lost residents. The city’s population peaked at nearly 1 million residents in 1950. Over the last 10 years, the city’s population has dropped 5.7% to 585,708.

Mayor Brandon Scott said he’s committed to reversing that decline by curbing violent crime, increasing access to housing and support minority-owned and women-owned businesses.

“Understanding that much of Baltimore’s 21st century population loss has been driven by an exodus of African American households, my administration will be focused on equitable economic development,” said Scott. “We can no longer leave any corner of our city behind.”

The Census helps determine how federal funds are spent on things like education, infrastructure and health care.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland Population Up 7% But Baltimore City Lost Residents, Census Data Shows  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

As Kids Delta Variant Cases Rise Parents Turn…

Children under 12 are not eligible for vaccination, increasing the need for masks mandates.
08.17.21

Atlanta Mom Calls Out Elementary School For Segregating…

One Atlanta mom found out that not all students are treated equally after she discovered that Black second graders at…
08.17.21

Falcons Become First NFL Franchise To Have Team…

As of Saturday (August 14), all 32 NFL teams had a vaccination rate above 75 percent according to Jeremy Fowler…
08.17.21

After Haiti Earthquake, Cori Bush Leads Calls For…

Reflecting on multiple international crises, the freshman lawmaker joins calls for the US to have a people-first approach to granting…
08.17.21

Fake Vaccination Cards Could Cause Big Problems In…

Fake vaccination cards are starting to circulate throughout the United States and a new black market is on the rise.
08.16.21

Tuskegee Study Descendants: ‘A Lot of Misinformation Is…

Several Tuskegee Study descendants joined an ad campaign to correct misinformation about the study and encourage Black people to be…
08.16.21

Sneaker Store Employee Shot & Killed During Sneaker…

Police soon arrived on the scene and though paramedics were able to get him to the hospital it was too…
08.16.21

Will Unvaccinated Black People Suffer Business Loss the…

With newly-mandated vaccine requirements that will make it virtually impossible to move around freely, will unvaccinated Black people be at…
08.13.21

GoFundMe Freezes Money ‘Mother’ Raised To Stop Eviction…

GoFundMe has frozen nearly $200,000 raised online by Dasha Kelly, a Black woman, over suspicions she misrepresented herself as the…
08.13.21

Mississippi Tops Lynchings Recorded By Any State, 8…

A private investigation by lawyer and civil rights activist Jill Collen Jefferson revealed that at least eight Black people have…
08.10.21
Close