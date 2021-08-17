Local
HomeLocal

15-Year-Old Killed In West Baltimore, Police Searching For Answers

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

Baltimore Police are searching for answers following the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in Edmondson Village. She died at Shock Trauma over the weekend after fighting for her life for several days.

Police said 15-year-old Ja’Nyi Weeden was shot on August 10 along Gelston Drive. She was reportedly among a crowd of people at the time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Detectives are asking anyone with information in Weeden’s murder to call (410) 396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Man Shot & Killed Outside Of Hospital In West Baltimore

15-Year-Old Killed In West Baltimore, Police Searching For Answers  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

As Kids Delta Variant Cases Rise Parents Turn…

Children under 12 are not eligible for vaccination, increasing the need for masks mandates.
08.17.21

Atlanta Mom Calls Out Elementary School For Segregating…

One Atlanta mom found out that not all students are treated equally after she discovered that Black second graders at…
08.17.21

Falcons Become First NFL Franchise To Have Team…

As of Saturday (August 14), all 32 NFL teams had a vaccination rate above 75 percent according to Jeremy Fowler…
08.17.21

After Haiti Earthquake, Cori Bush Leads Calls For…

Reflecting on multiple international crises, the freshman lawmaker joins calls for the US to have a people-first approach to granting…
08.17.21

Fake Vaccination Cards Could Cause Big Problems In…

Fake vaccination cards are starting to circulate throughout the United States and a new black market is on the rise.
08.16.21

Tuskegee Study Descendants: ‘A Lot of Misinformation Is…

Several Tuskegee Study descendants joined an ad campaign to correct misinformation about the study and encourage Black people to be…
08.16.21

Sneaker Store Employee Shot & Killed During Sneaker…

Police soon arrived on the scene and though paramedics were able to get him to the hospital it was too…
08.16.21

Will Unvaccinated Black People Suffer Business Loss the…

With newly-mandated vaccine requirements that will make it virtually impossible to move around freely, will unvaccinated Black people be at…
08.13.21

GoFundMe Freezes Money ‘Mother’ Raised To Stop Eviction…

GoFundMe has frozen nearly $200,000 raised online by Dasha Kelly, a Black woman, over suspicions she misrepresented herself as the…
08.13.21

Mississippi Tops Lynchings Recorded By Any State, 8…

A private investigation by lawyer and civil rights activist Jill Collen Jefferson revealed that at least eight Black people have…
08.10.21
Close