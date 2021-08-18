Local
Police Investigating After Four Shot In Southwest Baltimore Overnight

Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

Baltimore Police are investigating a triple shooting in Southwest Baltimore. It happened on the 2000 block of West Pratt Street just before 10:30 p.m.

Police were responding to a Shot Spotter alert at the time. When the arrived to the scene, they found a 37-year-old man and another unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a food market. A third victim was found nearby.

All of them were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Also in Southwest Baltimore, a 54-year-old man was shot multiple times early Tuesday evening.

It happened on the 200 block of Denison Street just after 5 p.m.. Officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Southwest District Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2488. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Police Investigating After Four Shot In Southwest Baltimore Overnight

