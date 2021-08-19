Local
Maryland Mandating Vaccines Or Regular Testing For Hospital & Nursing Home Staff

Maryland is mandating all hospital and nursing home staff to get vaccinated by September 1 or submit to regular testing. Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement during a Wednesday press conference.

“Not every hospital has taken action and some continue to have far too many unvaccinated healthcare workers needlessly exposing their vulnerable patients,” Gov. Hogan said.

The Maryland Hospital Association told CBS Baltimore that most hospitals do require vaccines.

“On June 9, two and a half months before the governor’s mandate, Maryland hospitals took this step to ensure the safety of their patients, employees and communities,” the group said. “Virtually all hospitals in Maryland have instituted a mandate or stated an intention to require COVID-19 vaccination for all employees.”

Hospitalizations are almost 5 times what they were a month ago.

