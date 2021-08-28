Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

LeBron James Celebrated His Wife Savannah’s Birthday By Throwing Her An Epic Surprise Party

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Remy Martin Presents Beats Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

We’re always here for epic displays of Black love and can’t help but blush whenever we see Black men love on Black women proudly and loudly! Well, last night we were blushing extra hard as we watched NBA baller LeBron James celebrate his wife, Savannah James, with a beautiful surprise party in honor of her 35th birthday!

The wife and mother of three looked beautiful per usual in a golden blonde, softly curled bob that she wore parted over to one side. For her outfit, she rocked a form-fitting long-sleeved backless black dress with a lace back and high split that showed off her toned legs and things. She paired the look with gold accessories including gold, dangling earrings, rings, and a black and gold purse. She completed the look with black, tie-up heels.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Check out the full look below.

The birthday girl posted a few videos of her look to her IG stories, showing off her soft glam and gorgeous golden blonde locks, like this stunning video taken by hair and wig stylist, King Carter, with the caption, “take me TF ova! Love y’all!”

 

Mrs. James was all smiles as she entered her private surprise party with her hubby, LeBron in tow. The intimate gathering featured trapeze artists draped in diamonds and feathers, pole dancers, and even a surprise performance by singer Giveon.

The best part of the party was probably the decor, as LeBron decked the place out with gorgeous portrait-style photographs of his beautiful wife.

And of course, no birthday party is complete without singing “Happy Birthday,” and LeBron made sure to serenade his wife, loudly and into the mic, in front of all their family and friends. Too cute!

LeBron wasn’t the only James to publicly wish Savannah a very happy birthday. The youngest of the James family, Zhuri Nova, took to IG yesterday (via her parents) to wish the family matriarch a very special birthday as well. She posted this adorable photo of the mommy and daughter duo as they showed off their long, healthy, natural locs with Zhuri looking adoringly up at her mother and Savannah giving us her best camera gaze. “Happy Birthday to my mommy and bestie @mrs_savannahrj 👩‍👧🥰💫🎂🎉,” the caption read.

We can’t help but love them!

Don’t miss.. 

Savannah And Zhuri James Are Melanin Queens In Gorgeous Mommy And Me Photo!

Savannah James Shows Off Daughter Zhuri’s Long Healthy Locs

LeBron James Celebrated His Wife Savannah’s Birthday By Throwing Her An Epic Surprise Party  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

LeBron James , Savannah James

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Unarmed Black Man Fatally Shot By Police After…

22-year-old Tory Brown was gunned down by officers who said he had a warrant out of Clayton County for violation…
08.26.21

Ex-State Trooper Caught Beating Black Man 18 Times…

Former Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown was caught on camera beating Black man Aaron Bowman over the head with a…
08.26.21

Three Dead After Drive-By Shooting Happens While Filming…

A trend turns deadly in Shreveport, Louisiana when a drive-by shooting happened as a group of men participate in The…
08.25.21

Why Are Black Families Pretending To Be White…

Black American homeowners are being forced to whitewash their homes just so they can receive a fair price on their…
08.24.21

FDA Grants Full Approval For Pfizer Vaccine

The two-dose vaccine has been approved for individuals age 16 and older. Health officials hope the action by the FDA…
08.24.21

Prayers Pour In For Rev. Jesse Jackson And…

Both vaccinated, the couple were hospitalized for breakthrough COVID-19 as the delta variant rages on.
08.23.21

Should HBCUs Get Reparations? A New Book Makes…

With Adam Harris’ new book, 'The State Must Provide,' the conversation around giving reparations to Black people for the institution…
08.23.21

Michigan Black Couple Gives A Fist Bump &…

A Black couple from Michigan who had their home shot at by a 25-year-old white man due to his anger…
08.20.21

Date Night On The D Train: Cops Looking…

32-year-old MTA motorman Terrell Harris is currently being sought out by authorities for giving his girlfriend, 28-year-old Dominique Belgrave, access…
08.20.21

OnlyFans To Ban Pornography From Its Platform In…

The company has paid more than $5 billion to content creators since being founded in 2016.
08.20.21
Close