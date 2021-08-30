Front Page News: Hurricane Ida Wiped Out Power For Over A Million People In New Orleans [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Front Page News: Hurricane Ida Wiped Out Power For Over A Million People In New Orleans

The week is starting off with a lot to discuss in today’s “Front Page News” recap, with Eva Marcille handling the breaking news and Rock-T letting us know what’s going down in sports.

 

From Hurricane Ida wrecking things stateside to the unrest in Afghanistan having a global impact on the world, Eva makes sure to give a rundown of everything you need to know. Her report also includes the latest on how the surge in COVID-19 cases is affecting young people greatly, and also gives a quick update on how our beloved brother Rev. Jesse Jackson is doing as he and wife Jacqueline battle the virus.

Rock-T rounds things out by covering the Jake Paul v. Tyron Woodley match, the Jamaican track & field stars currently dominating in the Summer Games and whether or not Team USA projected standout Sha’Carri Richardson needs to chow down on some humble pie. 

Enjoy Eva and Rock-T delivering the dailies for “Front Page News” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

Close