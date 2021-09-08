Celebrity News
NeNe Leakes Holds Celebration of Life Her Husband Gregg [Photos and Video]

Nene Leakes Celebrates The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening Weekend

Although Greg Leakes had been battling colon cancer for quite some the world was sadden when NeNe Leakes made gave a small group of people at her club that he was at home transitioning, then totally shocked when the announcement came that Gregg had passed away just a few days later.

NeNe Leakes said that there wouldn’t be a funeral per Gregg’s however there would be a celebration of his life, a request that the love of Gregg’s life, RHOA pioneer NeNe Leakes for filled today with Atlanta reality royalty in the house setting their differences aside to honor a man that had love and respect for all.

Some attendees were RHOA stars Phaedra Parks, Shamea Morton, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Kim Zolciak, Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore just to name a few, with performances by Tamar Braxton, Keke Wyatt, Yolanda Adams, Kim Burrell and Le’Andria Johnson.

Take a look at the photos and videos from Gregg Leakes celebration of life below.

NeNe Leakes Holds Celebration of Life Her Husband Gregg [Photos and Video]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Close