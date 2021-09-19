Issa Rae Wore $3 Eye Shadow To The 2021 Emmys And We’ve Never Related To Her More

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2021 Emmy Awards are officially underway we can’t stop gushing over our favorite celeb’s gowns, hair, and makeup for the night! Among those looks we love is Issa Rae, who showed up to the red carpet wearing a stunning, custom ALIÉTTE sheer gown to the annual event. With her hair in a low, braided bun, the Insecure actor, writer, and director paired the look with dangling earrings, rings, and a subtle bracelet on her wrist. But that’s not even the best part as the Emmy nominated star wore a face full of makeup using products that retail for under $15 and we’ve never related to her more!

Applied by makeup artist, Joanna Simkin, Issa’s look – both her skincare and makeup – currently retails for $15 or less. According to Allure, Simkin used E.L.F’s $3 Bite Size Shadow palette in Açaí You to achieve Issa’s dramatic eye shadow and kept her face glowing with products that were all similar in price.

The beauty took to her Instagram Stories to show her 3.3 million followers a behind-the-scenes look of her getting ready for the big night. With a mimosa in hand and a zoom-in on the glam, we got to see Simkin’s work up close and personal before Issa’s big red carpet debut.

Check out some of the footage from this IG Reel posted by Allure.

And check out Issa’s full look below.

But the actress’s $3 purple eye shadow and gorgeous gown aren’t the only parts of her look that we are swooning over. We also can’t get over Issa’s dazzling smile… literally! In true Issa Rae fashion, the 36-year-old put her own spin on her glamourous look when she showed off her blinged-out, bottom grill on the red carpet, giving us another reason why she’s our favorite Awkward Black Girl. Check out the footage below.

Leave it to Issa to bring a bit of swag to every event! Got to love it.

