Now, usually “Gary’s Tea” centers on what’s hot in the headlines outside of the studio, but today’s report also includes some special news on our beloved co-host Da Brat as well!

As Gary gives up the details on Brat’s upcoming nuptials with fiancée Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart, he also has the scoop on a not-so-fortunate couple when it comes to pop star Jason Derulo and his now-ex Jena Frumes, in addition to some social media beef centered around Jeannie Mai’s pregnancy announcement sparked by her ex-husband Freddy.

Take a big sip of “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Brat Loves Judy! Da Brat Announces Her Official Wedding Date With Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

