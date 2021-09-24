Rickey Smiley Morning Show
EXCLUSIVE: This Is What Rev Al Sharpton Found Out About The Haiti Migrants At The Texas Border

With the world in a state of crisis from multiple perspectives simultaneously, the Haitian migrants currently being deported at the Texas Border makes for an issue at the forefront for many.

The good brother Rev Al Sharpton stopped by Rickey Smiley Morning Show to give us his own personal update based off what he knows and what we should be expecting to get done.

Speaking on behalf of National Action Network, the non-profit he founded back in 1991, Sharpton called in to give listeners some facts on what conditions are like and the reasoning for why many are there searching asylum in the first place. If there’s anyone who will tell it like it is, best believe Rev Al is the man to bring you the real.

Listen to Reverend Al Sharpton drop some facts and vital information on you via the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

