Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Rihanna And Erykah Badu Link Up At The Savage X Fenty Fashion Show And Set Twitter Ablaze

A Rihanna and Erykah Badu link-up is the energy we never knew we needed.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
The Fashion Awards 2019 - Roaming Arrivals

Source: Gareth Cattermole/BFC / Getty

Beauties, we’re always excited whenever two beautiful, boss beauties link up and this past weekend was no different! Upon the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show on September 24 on Amazon Prime, fans were shocked and excited to learn that Ms. Erykah Badu herself was set to walk in the third annual event, modeling the latest pieces from Rih Rih’s trendy lingerie line, and after fans had a chance to view the show, the Internet was instantly set ablaze at the thought of these two beautiful energies connecting for the world to see.

Here are a few selfies of the beauties linking up backstage at the show.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

And once fans got wind of the powerful link up, they took to Twitter to share their excitement.  “Nah @rihanna got it with these fashion shows!!! She got the one and only @fatbellybella in her damn show,” one fan tweeted. 

While another said, “If you haven’t already seen @rihanna #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW 3 please watch it absolutely phenomenal. @fatbellybella slayed …definitely a must watch all of them.”

And here’s another fan who took to Twitter to comment that Erykah’s walk was “everything.”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Erykah Badu also took to social media to post a fun moment between the two, showing fans when she gave Rihanna her own fragrance as a special gift. “Thanks, RiRi. I had a ball at your @savagexfenty show,” she wrote as the caption. “Always cool to spend a lil love time with a fellow visionary Pisces mind. Enjoy the scents I like your hustle. -badu”

Got to love it!

Don’t miss… 

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna A Billionaire

Rihanna And LVMH Put The Fenty Fashion House On Hold

Rihanna And Erykah Badu Link Up At The Savage X Fenty Fashion Show And Set Twitter Ablaze  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

erykah badu , rihanna

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Haitian Migrants: Does The U.S. Have A Legal…

An expert on refugee law and policy unpacks what went on at the U.S. border and whether the Biden administration…
10.13.31

Jelani Day Found Dead After Missing Grad Student’s…

Jelani Day, a graduate student from Illinois who went missing nearly a month ago, was found dead earlier this month…
04.15.30

Sweet Nothings: Man Stabbed McDonald’s Customer After Argument…

The suspect stabbed the man after he tried to intervene between a security guard and the assailant over the amount…
01.01.70

After Pfizer’s News Of Promising Vaccine Results, Concerns…

Getting the vaccine approved and available for children under 12 is only half the battle. Vaccine equity concerns continue despite…
01.01.70

Landlord Goes Viral After Evicting Tenant For 2…

One landlord recently found himself at a crossroads of either keeping his business afloat or having a heart for a…
10.25.27

Black Families Get New Answers In Ancestry Thanks…

In a history-changing turn of events, millions of Freedmen’s Bureau records from the 19th century have recently been updated to…
10.26.27

School Committee ‘Karen’ Is Humbled After Questioning Ivy…

A woman did her best Karen impression and was forced to apologize for questioning how an Ivy League-educated Black mother…
01.01.70

Black Ex-Cop Who Killed A White Woman In…

The Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction of Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis Police officer who shot and…
01.01.70

Texas-Bred African Brothers Shed Light on Sickle Cell…

North Texas brothers David and Samuel Tshiongo have opened up about their personal struggles with sickle cell anemia in an…
12.03.21

Georgia Cops Kill 12-Year-Old Black Boy In Reckless…

A Georgia family wants answers after their 12-year-old son was killed by police on September 10, after a high-speed chase…
01.12.21
Close