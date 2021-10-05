Draya Gives Body In A Crystal Romper On The Lace By Tanaya Runway Show

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We are pretty sure that some mouths are still open after viewing Draya Michele on the Lace By Tayana Runway Show in a barely there crystal romper and crystal veil by Nichole Lynel. The model/actress/entrepreneur floated down the runway showcasing her sculpted body and giving face like nobody’s business. The video went viral shortly after being posted, and we can definitely understand why. Homegirl brought the heat!

Draya turned heads in cut-out romper made of gold crystals that draped around her body perfectly. The romper was covered by a crystal robe that covered her head, featured long sleeves, and boasted a long train. The look was completed with clear, platform mules.

Lace By Tanaya posted the video to their Instagram account, and fans went berserk in the comments. One fan wrote, “Watched this so many times! So stunning .” Another fan wrote, “The shape to die for Girl you look goooood!”

Lace By Tanaya is a luxury jewelry/watch brand that creates one of a kind crystal pieces. The brand collaborated with entrepreneur/fashion designer Nichole Lynel to bring this current line to life. To see what Nichole Lynel has to offer, click here. To check out styles from Lace By Tanaya, click here.

What you rock an all crystal look?

