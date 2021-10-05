Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Draya Gives Body In A Crystal Romper On The Lace By Tanaya Runway Show

Draya delivered face and body on the runway!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Day Party Hosted by Travis Scott

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

We are pretty sure that some mouths are still open after viewing Draya Michele on the Lace By Tayana Runway Show in a barely there crystal romper and crystal veil by Nichole Lynel. The model/actress/entrepreneur floated down the runway showcasing her sculpted body and giving face like nobody’s business. The video went viral shortly after being posted, and we can definitely understand why.  Homegirl brought the heat!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Draya turned heads in cut-out romper made of gold crystals that draped around her body perfectly. The romper was covered by a crystal robe that covered her head, featured long sleeves, and boasted a long train. The look was completed with clear, platform mules.

Lace By Tanaya posted the video to their Instagram account, and fans went berserk in the comments. One fan wrote, “Watched this so many times! So stunning 🙌🙌.” Another fan wrote, “The shape to die for ❤❤😍😍🥰🥰🔥🔥 Girl you look goooood!”

Lace By Tanaya is a luxury jewelry/watch brand that creates one of a kind crystal pieces. The brand collaborated with entrepreneur/fashion designer Nichole Lynel to bring this current line to life. To see what Nichole Lynel has to offer, click here. To check out styles from Lace By Tanaya, click here.

What you rock an all crystal look?

DON’T MISS…

Draya Michele Shares Her Breakfast Routine And Now We Know How She Keeps Her Waist So Snatched

Fans Call For Savage X Fenty To Severe Ties With Draya After Megan Thee Stallion Comment

Draya Shares Secret To Her Flawless & Perfectly Moisturized Skin

Draya Gives Body In A Crystal Romper On The Lace By Tanaya Runway Show  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Draya

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Nurse Busted For Selling Vaccine Cards On Facebook

It seems everybody now days have a hustle to help makes ends meet.  Some professions/professionals you wouldn’t think need a…
01.01.70

Actress Dies In Her Sleep After Neighbor’s Stray…

For one aspiring actress in Duluth, Georgia, the freak accident that led to her death by way of a stray…
01.01.70

White Reporters Suspended For Wearing Afro Wigs During…

A pair of white journalists for KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas found themselves getting suspended after rocking synthetic Afro wigs…
05.30.41

Cops Detain And Cite Black Man For Singing…

Georgia police detained and cited a black man in Hephzibah, GA for singing rap music too loud while he was…
07.16.36

Gabby Petito’s Dad Suggests Media Give The Same…

During a press conference in Bohemia, New York, the family of Gabby Petito urged the news media and the public…
04.16.35

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face…

A white woman was caught on video attacking Black men with her iPad in a subway car. The men fought…
05.12.34

R. Kelly Guilty Verdict: The Critical Role Kim…

A popular sentiment being expressed in the wake of R. Kelly's guilty verdict following his sex trafficking trial has been…
01.01.70

Black Google Employee Kicked Off Campus After Security…

Angel Onuoha an associate product manager at Google was allegedly stopped by a security guard after someone at the mega…
09.19.33

Haitian Migrants: Does The U.S. Have A Legal…

An expert on refugee law and policy unpacks what went on at the U.S. border and whether the Biden administration…
10.13.31
Close