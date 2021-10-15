Local
More speed and red-light cameras are coming to Baltimore neighborhoods.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said the speed cameras will operate in school zones Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. throughout the year. The speed camera violation fine is $40 as set by Maryland law.

The implementation of those cameras will begin around October 25 at the following locations:

  • 5200-5400 blocks Cedonia Avenue (northbound and southbound) – Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School
  • 600-1000 blocks North Fulton Avenue (northbound and southbound) – Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School, Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts
  • 3100-3500 blocks Hillsdale Road – Calvin Rodwell Elementary School
  • 4500-5300 blocks Walther Avenue – Arts & Ideas Sudbury School

The red-light cameras operate 24 hours a day, every day of the year. The violation is $75.

The implementation of those cameras will begin around October 25 at the following locations:

  • North Patterson Park Avenue at Orleans Street
  • North Ellwood Avenue at East Fayette Street
  • Huntingdon Avenue at 28th Street

“All of the photo enforcement locations come by way of resident concerns,” Phillip Mellerson, director of Baltimore’s ATVES Program said.

From January to August of this year, more than 320,000 speed citations and nearly 200,000 red-light citations were handed out.

Source: WBAL-TV

New Speed & Red-Light Cameras Coming To Select Baltimore Neighborhoods  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Close