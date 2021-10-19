Local
New Legislation Introduced In Maryland To Protect Witnesses, Reduce Intimidation

Maryland lawmakers want to better protect those who witness crimes and testify in court.

It’s called the Witness Security and Protection Grant Program Act. It would establish and strengthen witness protection programs through competitive grants to local and state jurisdictions.

The bill would authorize the U.S. Attorney General to distribute $150 million in grants over 5 years for national programs to protect witnesses in violent felony cases.

Close