Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Maryland lawmakers want to better protect those who witness crimes and testify in court.

It’s called the Witness Security and Protection Grant Program Act. It would establish and strengthen witness protection programs through competitive grants to local and state jurisdictions.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The bill would authorize the U.S. Attorney General to distribute $150 million in grants over 5 years for national programs to protect witnesses in violent felony cases.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

See Also: President Biden Coming To Baltimore Thursday For CNN Town Hall

New Legislation Introduced In Maryland To Protect Witnesses, Reduce Intimidation was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: