Eve Reveals That Found Out She Was Pregnant Right Before ‘Verzuz’ Battle With Trina

Rapper Eve sat down with "The Breakfast Club" today where she revealed that she found out about her pregnancy right before her Verzuz battle!

Premiere Of New Line Cinema's 'Barbershop: The Next Cut' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

This morning, Eve and her “Queens” costars sat down with The Breakfast Club to chat sisterhood, music, and more. During the interview, the rapper revealed more about her pregnancy including the fact that she found out right before her legendary Verzuz battle with fellow rapper, Trina!

Eve explained to The Breakfast Club hosts that she had to tell Swizz Beats that she wasn’t able to fly to Miami to join Trina in person due to the recent news. “Well, what’s crazy is, that’s when I just found out I was pregnant,” she said. “I was supposed to fly to Miami and at the last minute, I didn’t. I had to tell Swizz and he was like, ‘All good sis. We got you.’ Of course, my brother—I love him so much. So I was stressed out. I was like, ‘Am I standing too much?’ I kept thinking about the baby. … ‘Am I screaming too much? Can you rap when you’re pregnant?’ That’s all I thought about. I don’t know, it’s my first kid.”

She then went on to talk about how the only people that knew about her pregnancy at the time were her management, her husband Maximillion Cooper, and Swizz Beats, who was more than supportive of her new journey.

Later on in the conversation, Charmalagne asked Eve about her relationship with Trina, to which Eve responded “Trina is my people, people. I love Trina to death.” She continued, “At the beginning when I started, me, Trina, and Missy would hang out all the time. I lived in New York so I would just go to Miami and Missy was like our big sister. She held us down. That’s my people.”

Check out the full interview below.

