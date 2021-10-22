Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Black Twitter Chimes In After Alec Baldwin Kills Film Crew Member With Prop Gun, Injures Director On Movie Set

No arrests have been made, but the local sheriff's office said the investigation is still ongoing.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The film world, folks on social media and especially the actors, directors and staff on the film set of Rust, a movie being filmed in Santa Fe, New Mexico, are currently grappling with an on-set tragedy after one of the movie’s stars, veteran actor and producer Alec Baldwin, fired a prop gun that killed one crew member and injured another on Thursday.

NBC News reported that 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, the film’s director of photography, was killed in the incident, while 48-year-old director Joel Souza was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover from his wounds.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of ‘Rust’ involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks,” a spokesperson for Baldwin said in a statement. “Production has been halted for the time being. The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority.”

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Baldwin was seen outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office after the shooting distraught and in tears. According to the New York Post, witnesses heard him frantically asking repeatedly how he could have been given a “hot gun” to use.

No arrests have been made, but the local sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing.

So, how the hell did this happen exactly?

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Well, Hollywood weapons expert Larry Zanoff told NBC that a number of things may have gone wrong. He said that even though firearms used as props on TV and film sets are only filled with blank cartridges, smoke and burning embers can get propelled out of the gun, which is why people should maintain a minimum safety distance of 20 feet in front of the muzzle.

“There should be nothing in front of it when filming is occurring with firearms,” Zanoff said.

“We have a series of guidelines in the industry that govern the use of blank firearms and ammunition on set,” he continued in explaining that prop guns should be inspected before and after each scene and that protocol should always include a safety briefing. “So my question is, of course, firstly, was that protocol followed?”

As we know, the incident with Baldwin isn’t the first time this has happened.

In 1993, during the filming of The Crow, actor Brandon Lee, son of iconic martial artist Bruce Lee, was also killed after he was shot with a prop gun.

That also wasn’t the first time it happened.

In 1984, actor Jon-Erik Hexum died in what was supposed to be a fake game of Russian roulette with a fake pistol loaded with blank and empty cartridges on the set of the TV show Cover Up.

The incident with Baldwin has prompted a number of interesting takes on Twitter, with some believing the media coverage of the shooting would read differently if the shooter were Black.

Others argued the other side of that coin in saying that media outlets are actually being more direct in tying Baldwin to the shootings than they are when police officers are involved in a shooting.

At the end of the day, this was a horrendous tragedy and one where there isn’t yet enough information available to determine exactly how it happened, let alone how everyone should feel about it.

Our hearts go out to the victims and their families.

SEE ALSO:

Sensing Possible End To ‘Racist’ Filibuster, Civil Rights Leaders Are Cautiously Optimistic

‘Go Pick Cotton’: Racist Utah School District Enabled Discrimination Against Black Students, DOJ Finds

howard student protesting

Blackburn Takeover: Photos Of Howard University Students Protesting Horrifying Living Conditions

11 photos Launch gallery

Blackburn Takeover: Photos Of Howard University Students Protesting Horrifying Living Conditions

Continue reading Blackburn Takeover: Photos Of Howard University Students Protesting Horrifying Living Conditions

Blackburn Takeover: Photos Of Howard University Students Protesting Horrifying Living Conditions

For about a week, students at Howard University have been protesting horrible living conditions inside of some dorms on campus. Using the Twitter and Instagram hashtag, #BlackburnTakeover, organizers encouraged a sit-in at the university's Blackburn Center to bring attention to this housing crisis and demand change within the dorms. Students participating in the sit-in say there has been a lack of action and accountability from the school’s administration and that willing to stay in Blackburn Center for as long as it takes. They would also disrupt Homecoming activities or potential donor opportunities if their demands are not met. MORE: Howard University Students Stand Firm In Demands As Atlanta HBCU Students Join Movement Students have been posting to Twitter and Instagram about their experiences and some of the images are disgusting and shocking. Chandler Robinson, a freshman at Howard, went live on her Instagram account from the protest to reveal some of her friends were coughing up blood and having issues with breathing from mold exposure. They would eventually be hospitalized, she said. https://twitter.com/cocoapimpcess/status/1450567423170654223?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1450567423170654223%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsone.com%2F4236327%2Fhoward-protester-claims-students-are-sick-from-mold-exposure-in-dorms%2F One student posted photos of mold growing behind art hanging on walls. The mold looked like it had been growing for years. Others posted pictures of mold growing inside air conditioning vents and even molding inside of a student's hat. A 17-year-old sophomore documented what she said was mold in her dorm via a video that she posted to social media claiming to show flooding and resulting mold in what is supposed to be a kitchen area of the dorm room. https://twitter.com/pyarkarda/status/1441100192925687816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1441100192925687816%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsone.com%2F4232225%2Fhoward-university-blackburn-takeover-protest%2F Thandiwe Abdullah had to relocate her dorm because of water damage and mold growing in the closet of her dormitory. “Maintenance came, they looked into it, and no one tells us anything,” Abdullah said. “They just start ripping out the wall. They move everything out of our closet there’s mold growing on the wall in our closet.” Stories from all over campus paint a picture of negligence as young students living on campus struggle with balancing academic life with living under conditions not even suitable for their worst enemy. The concerns raise many questions about who's making decisions at Howard University. As reported by NewsOne in June, the university made the decision to eliminate voting power from faculty, student and alumni representation in decisions made by the board of trustees. Check out some of the photos and videos posted by students below. If you want to check out more, search the Twitter and Instagram hashtags, #blackburntakeover

Black Twitter Chimes In After Alec Baldwin Kills Film Crew Member With Prop Gun, Injures Director On Movie Set  was originally published on newsone.com

Alec Baldwin

Videos
Latest

Howard Protester Claims Students Hospitalized After ‘Coughing Up Blood’…

A freshman at Howard University took to her social media to address issues that plagued the students at the historically…
01.01.70

Facebook Reportedly Planning “Rebrand” With New Name

Facebook is reportedly hoping a new name can help it shed its troubled image.
01.01.70

Howard University Students Stand Firm In Demands As…

Joining Howard students Tuesday afternoon in a show of solidarity, D.C. Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George put the battle…
02.20.58

Philadelphia Woman Raped On Train While Onlookers Recorded…

A woman in North Philadelphia not only had to endure being raped on a commuter train, but also ended up…
01.09.58

Apple Finally Unveils Its New MacBook Pros, Expect…

Apple is coming for all of your coins in 2021.
05.18.57

Colin Powell, First Black Secretary Of State And…

The retired four-star general and former secretary of state passed due to COVID-19 complications, his family said.
01.01.70

Moving Beyond the Hashtag ‘Me Too.’ Movement Celebrates…

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the group will lead a conversation putting 'me too' in context with the broader global fight…
03.10.56

Florida’s New Medical Marijuana Licensing Rule Allegedly Discriminates…

Nikki Fried believes DeSantis' new medical marijuana licensing rule will increase the application fees for protected black farmers by more…
01.01.70

Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick…

Last year experts said it was too risky but this year...
09.20.52

Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After…

Gruden was in the midst of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders at the time of his resignation.
01.01.70
Close