Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Deizshel (Days Shell) Setzer the Mortgage Queen

Business Description: Helping renters become homeowners and homeowners to pay less.

Business Website: https://mymortgagequeen.com/

Business Phone Number: (443) 929-7772

CNS Threads

Business Description: Express and connect with customized clothing and accessories.

Business Website: https://www.cnsthreads.co/shop

The Bestie Candle Collection

Business Description: All candles and wax melts are made with 100% soy wax and fragrance oil.

Business Website: https://www.facebook.com/thebestiecandlecollection/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [10-26-2021] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: