Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Rapper Nia Kay Pays Homage To Da Brat For Halloween

Former "The Rap Game" star Nia kay channeled her rap idol Da Brat for Halloween, rocking Da Brat's signature 90s hairstyle.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Nia Kay Da Brat Costume

Source: Nia Kay / @itss_niakay

You probably recognize Nia Kay from Jermaine Dupri’s “The Rap Game.” The fiery young star, who was only 14 at the time of the competition, was a standout amongst her competitors and made it all the way to the top three thanks to her ferocious raps and fearless personality. Since then, she’s carved her own lane in the female rap world with over 7 millions followers across social media and a loyal fan base who grows with her.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Nia Kay recently paid homage to her idol Da Brat for Halloween by rocking her famous 90s hairstyle and bandana. “I feel this shows my creative versatility to a high measure along with paying homage to some queens who have paved the way for me.”

Nia Kay

Source: Nia Kay / itss_niakay

In other Nia Kay news, the four foot flame spitter was recently featured on Vogue Italia’s “Photo Of The Day.” Photographer Amadeus Purcell called her “one of the most promising forces in the female rap game right now.”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

“I remember seeing Nia Kay on The Rap Game, a couple years ago so to watch her step into this next era of her career and to also be a part of that is such an amazing opportunity that I’ll forever be grateful for. I really wanted to shoot Nia in a fresh and elevated way that she hasn’t been approached with her and I think we accomplished it. Female rap is truly in its prime right now and I’m so excited to experience such a thing.”

Listen to her buzz-worthy single, “Real,” featuring Asian Doll, here.

RELATED STORIES:

5 Easy Halloween Makeup Looks That Won’t Break The Bank

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Spooky Nail Set Just In Time For Halloween

Rapper Nia Kay Pays Homage To Da Brat For Halloween  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

da brat

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

#BRUHNews: TikTok Star Accused Of Murdering Wife &…

TikTok star Ali Abulaban aka JinnKid is accused of murdering his estranged wife and her male companion after he busted…
01.01.70

Invoking Emmett Till’s Lynching, Rep. Bobby Rush Calls…

He wanted to see the FBI approach the Day case with the same attention and effort as the case of…
01.01.70

Death Of Jelani Day Officially Ruled A Drowning…

The LaSalle County Coroner's Office has officially declared that 25-year-old Illinois State University college student Jelani Day died as a…
01.01.70

New Report Spotlights Border Patrol Misconduct Years Before…

The report gives the example of one border patrol agent, who had a history of multiple infractions, posting a picture…
01.01.70

Charlottesville Civil Trial Attempts to Hold Planners Of…

"We have had a number of issues with effective returns in criminal trials for reasons ranging from ingrained problems in our legal…
01.01.70

Teen Faces Prison After TikTok Challenge Attack on…

We all have seen challenges on social media like the Ice Bucket Challenge and Milk Crate Challenge, some of us…
01.01.70

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant…

Terry Duane Turner is free on bail after killing unarmed Adil Dghoughi, lying to police about the circumstances and then…
12.09.63

DeSantis Recruiting Anti-Vax Police Officers To Move To…

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is recruiting police officers from around the country who may not be happy with immunization mandates…
12.17.63

Howard Protester Claims Students Hospitalized After ‘Coughing Up Blood’…

A freshman at Howard University took to her social media to address issues that plagued the students at the historically…
01.01.70

Facebook Reportedly Planning “Rebrand” With New Name

Facebook is reportedly hoping a new name can help it shed its troubled image.
01.01.70
Close