When a parent or older relative falls ill, do you hang by their bedside until they’re back to 100% health or wish them luck from afar and continue living life to the fullest?

The topic became a source of debate today in “Gary’s Tea” after the crew caught wind of Kevin Hunter Jr.’s partying and state-to-state galavanting while mom Wendy Williams sits at home in NYC recovering from COVID-19.

On one hand, it might be best for Kevin Jr. to give his mom time to recover on her own, especially if he wants to avoid contracting the virus himself. However, it also doesn’t hurt to have family nearby when battling something that’s proven to be fatal for many across the world.

Let us know what you think after taking a listen to today’s “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

Gary's Tea: Wendy Williams' Son Caught Partying While She's Suffering In The Hospital [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close