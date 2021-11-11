Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Claims Rape Victim Was A “Willing Participant” In Court Filing

"I never raped the Plaintiff, and I deny her accusations of rape contained in the Amended Complaint," Petty said in the court filing.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Nicki Minaj's Husband Claims His Rape Victim Was A "Willing Participant"

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Kenneth Petty continues to prove he is an awful individual.

Per Complex, Nicki Minaj’s problematic husband, Kenneth Petty, admitted to having sex with Jennifer Hough, the woman who accused him of raping her in 1994, but claims that the sexual intercourse between them was consensual.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I never raped the Plaintiff, and I deny her accusations of rape contained in the Amended Complaint,” Petty said in the court filing. “I also deny all of Plaintiff’s allegations in the Amended Complaint that I committed any improper conduct, sexual abuse, and/or sexual assault. The sexual encounter between Plaintiff and I, which occurred 27 years ago, was consensual, and Plaintiff was a willing participant. I did not force Plaintiff into a house, I did not force Plaintiff to have sex with me, and I did not sexually or physically assault Plaintiff in any way. Nor did I ever threaten Plaintiff.”

That’s rather strange, being that he spent four years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted rape charges brought by Hough. Now, he claims he only did so out of fear.

Word?

“I pled guilty to attempted rape, despite my innocence, because I was a scared 16-year-old kid and was told that my sentence would be 20 years to life if I did not plead guilty to attempted rape,” he further added.

Riiiiggghht

In a statement sent to XXL, Hough’s attorney, Tyrone A. Blackburn, responded to Petty’s ridiculous claims.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

“A willing participant would not run 20 blocks to school after a sexual encounter and tell the school security/police that she was raped. If Petty believed Ms. Hough was a willing participant he should have never plead guilty to attempted rape.”
Hough has been very vocal in calling out both Nicki Minaj and Petty. She recently slapped the couple with a civil suit accusing them of harassment and intimidation. Hough also took her story to The Real and tearfully detailed the harassment she endured from The Pettys. Following that appearance on the daytime talk show, Hough says she received death threats from some members of Minaj’s extremely loyal and toxic fanbase, the Barbz.
Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Claims Rape Victim Was A “Willing Participant” In Court Filing  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

nicki minaj

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

Violence against black women is a growing epidemic, with spikes happening all over the country. Black women are constantly in…
01.01.70

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Sat Through Graphic Body Cam…

As Day 1 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial began last Friday, the pain of his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, only…
01.01.70

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim's Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames.
07.17.71

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in…
06.29.71

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69

Mom Sues Florida School District For Banning Her…

There’s no accusation that Triece mistreated or otherwise engaged in inappropriate behavior that could put kids in danger. Despite volunteering…
01.01.70

Maryland Surgeon And Lawmaker Under Fire For Attending…

Dr. Terri Hill, a Maryland state delegate and board-certified plastic surgeon, was slammed with a whopping $15,000 fine after she…
01.01.70
Close