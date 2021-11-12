Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Will Smith Opens Up About Being Jealous Of Tupac & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Relationship

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Even though she’s married to Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith has always been open and honest about her love for the late Tupac Shakur and their friendship. In Smith’s new memoir, Will, he admitted that he was quite jealous of the All Eyez On Me rapper and the connection he had with his now-wife. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“In the beginning of our relationship, my mind was tortured by their connection. He was PAC! and I was me. I hated that I wasn’t what he was in the world, and I suffered a raging jealousy: I wanted Jada to look at me like that. If she chose me over Tupac, there was no way I could be a coward. I have rarely felt more validated.”

The Bad Boys 4 Life star added that because of his jealousy, he never uttered a word to Shakur and never attempted at a friendship.

“I was in a room with Tupac on multiple occasions, but I never spoke to him,” he wrote. “The way Jada loved Pac rendered me incapable of being friends with him. I was too immature.”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Smith was jealous of a relationship that never turned into a romantic one. In a 2015 interview with Howard Stern, the Girls Trip star said that they never took things pass being platonic.

“You know, it’s so funny because now being older, I have more of an understanding of what that was between us. When you have two young people that have very strong feelings, but there was no physical chemistry between us at all, and it wasn’t even just for me – it was him too. There was a time when I was like, ‘Just kiss me! Let’s just see how this goes’ and when I tell you it had to be the most disgusting kiss for us both.”This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

SEE: 

Will Smith Explains Why “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” Co-Star Karyn Parsons Refused To Date Him

Will Smith Shares More Stunning Excerpts From His Memoir, Contemplated Killing Own Father

The Real Will: Will Smith Gets Candid About His Father, Marriage & More In GQ Magazine [Photos]
5 photos

Will Smith Opens Up About Being Jealous Of Tupac & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Relationship  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Jada Pinkett Smith , tupac , Will Smith

Videos
Latest

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

Violence against black women is a growing epidemic, with spikes happening all over the country. Black women are constantly in…
01.01.70

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Sat Through Graphic Body Cam…

As Day 1 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial began last Friday, the pain of his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, only…
01.01.70

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim's Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames.
07.17.71

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in…
06.29.71

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69

Mom Sues Florida School District For Banning Her…

There’s no accusation that Triece mistreated or otherwise engaged in inappropriate behavior that could put kids in danger. Despite volunteering…
01.01.70

Maryland Surgeon And Lawmaker Under Fire For Attending…

Dr. Terri Hill, a Maryland state delegate and board-certified plastic surgeon, was slammed with a whopping $15,000 fine after she…
01.01.70
Close