Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Porsha Williams Shows Off Her Glowing Skin In A Fresh Faced Selfie

Porsha Williams took to Instagram to show off her glowing skin in a fresh-faced selfie while promoting her new book, "The Pursuit of Porsha."

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 18

Source: Bravo / Getty

Porsha Williams recently took to Instagram to show off her glowing skin in a fresh-faced selfie. In a pre-glam look wearing nothing but lash extensions and a hair wrap, the 40-year-old showed off her “flaws and all” as she prepared for an IG Live glam session and an in-depth talk about her new book, The Pursuit of Porsha.

Porsha also included her finished glam in the IG post as well, giving her 6.6 million IG followers the perfect before and after looks as she promoted her memoir.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Check it out below.

The Pursuit of Porsha is said to be Porsha’s intimate life story as she shares tragic experiences and difficult memories from her past and present, all of which have shaped her own experiences as a mother and business owner. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star hopes that her memoir can help readers learn how to heal and find strength in their darkest moments.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

“Putting yourself out there in these times can be both a blessing and curse,” the Bravo star said of the book in a statement last year. “I want to share the real me and my story here, including both my trials as well as my many blessings.”
She continued, “I am more than a soundbite or a headline or a rumor. I’m a strong Black woman who has triumphed over adversity and owned every single one of my mistakes. My story is a journey of passion, faith, and discovery.”The Pursuit of Porsha is available for pre-order now until the official release on November 30. The entrepreneur is also busy promoting her nationwide book tour, with tour dates available in her Instagram bio.

Don’t miss…

Is Porsha Williams About To Bring Back This 2000s Style Trend?

Can We Talk About Porsha Williams’ Mother’s Day Kaftan Now?

Porsha Williams Shows Off Her Glowing Skin In A Fresh Faced Selfie  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Porsha Williams

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Howard Student Protest Finally Ends After Reaching Tentative…

Frank Tramble, Vice President & Chief Communications at Howard University, told 7News in a statement that the university had reached…
08.28.81

Never Scared: Rev. Jesse Jackson Pulled Up To…

Rev. Jesse Jackson was with all the smoke for attorney Kevin Gough during the latest proceedings in Ahmaud Arbery's murder…
07.29.81

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

Violence against black women is a growing epidemic, with spikes happening all over the country. Black women are constantly in…
01.01.70

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Sat Through Graphic Body Cam…

As Day 1 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial began last Friday, the pain of his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, only…
01.01.70

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim's Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames.
07.17.71

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in…
06.29.71

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69
Close