It hasn’t even been a full week since news broke that Stevie J was filing for divorce from Faith Evans after three years of marriage, and already the report is looking like a false alarm.

To think, all it took was a beach day to get the loving hip-hop power couple back on track.

Evans debunked the news by way of a few recent posts on Instagram, one in particular showing her and Stevie enjoying some fun in the sun at Deer Creek Beach in Malibu, California. In a series of Boomerang videos, the former Hitmen producer can be seen doing cartwheels in the sand with Faith seemingly doing the recording. Then the camera switches to the “Love Like This” vocalist attempting a few side somersaults herself.

It appeared that many of her followers chimed in with supportive comments for the seeming reunion, including one that wrote, “Wait I thought y’all was divorcing….never mind!!!,” another that wanted to be comical by writing, “Now this how you properly celebrate a divorce!!” and someone else that was thinking what we all should’ve been doing in the first place by writing, “Sooooooo….u know what never mind. I’m gonna mind my business. Keep flipping y’all.”

Faith followed up with another IG post that spoke a bit more to people minding their business with a repost that read, “Did you know there are 3 places you can stay for free? ‘In your lane’ ‘Out of my business’ and, ‘over there.’” The message was capped off with a caption that read, “right thurr” assisted by a pointing emoji.

Divorce or not, we just hope these two can remain as happy as they seem to be when frolicking on a beach. All the best!

Divorce Where?! Faith Evans & Stevie J Enjoy A Beach Day Together Pending Split Rumors  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Close