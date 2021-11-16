Venus Williams Threw It Back To Her Roots With A Bead-Adorned Braided Hairstyle For The ‘King Richard’ Press Conference

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Venus Williams gave us a nostalgic moment while attending a press conference for the King Richard movie. She showed up to the event paying homage to her and her sister’s (Serena Williams) iconic hairstyle, braids adorned with beads, that distinctly spoke to their roots and separated them from any other pro tennis players out at that time.

Venus looked fabulous at the event in an all black dress that featured a tie in the front, a silver clutch, black combat boots, and her beautiful beaded-braids that framed her face perfectly. The back of her hair was up in a high bun.

This hairstyle played a crucial role in millions of black women’s childhoods. Sliding beads on your braids made the look pop even more and gave you the confidence to swing your head left and right in order to feel the beads brush up against your face. Therefore, it was extremely refreshing to see two Black tennis stars sporting this hairdo on national television while striving to make history.

Venus posted her latest ‘do to her Instagram account with some background information on the look and a shout out to the stylist who recreated the look for her (Nikki Nelms). Williams talked about why her and her sister wore their braids and why she chose to rock them for the King Richard premiere and press tour. The tennis star wrote, “Wearing a beaded style for the premiere was a representation of my roots. The film is a true origins story. My hair represented not only my origins as a child in tennis, but also my African roots. It was a beautiful moment to celebrate it!”

King Richard will be in theaters and on HBO MAX Friday, November 19th.

