Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Iman Shumpert Proves He Has Real Steps On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ [Video]

To Kanye West's "Dark Fantasy".

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
McDonald's Beyond The Court Panel

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

It seems Iman Shumpert’s moves are not just limited to the basketball court. He recently went viral for his steps on Dancing With The Stars

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As spotted on Huffington Post the National Basketball Association all-star has taken his talents to a different competitive sport. On this season of the reality show the Oak Park, Illinois native is showing that he is taking the opportunity very seriously. This week he shocked viewers and judges with a routine worthy of a replay. On Monday, November 15 he and his partner and coach Daniella Karagach performed a memorable Jazz routine to Kanye West’s “Dark Fantasy”. Their set scored high enough to advance them into the finale.

Back in October he detailed why he jumped at the opportunity with Sports Illustrated. “Why not say yes and take on a challenge?” Shumpert asked rhetorically. “While I’m working on basketball, if I’m doing some other stuff I’m attached to, maybe I won’t be as pissed I’m not on a team.” When asked what was the toughest part he pointed to the intense choreography. The most challenging part is remembering the steps. A lot of the music that we’re doing isn’t the music that I’ve been accustomed to dancing to. Even though like “Hey Ya” is one of my favorite songs when I’m riding in the car with my family, it’s not a song that I usually get up and go into the jive. So I think that the biggest challenge is trying to remember the steps to music that I’m familiar with as far as dancing and then trying to dance within the structure of whatever that ballroom dance is.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

You can see his performance below.

Iman Shumpert Proves He Has Real Steps On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Iman Shumpert

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha Murder…

A verdict has been reached in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, finding the accused teen of being not guilty in…
01.02.84

2 Men Convicted of Killing Malcolm X Will…

Two of the three men convicted of killing one of the most influential Black leaders and civil rights activist in…
01.01.70

Poll Shows Decline In Black Lives Matter Support.…

A new national poll shows that only 44 percent of Americans support the Black Lives Matter movement—a steep decline from…
11.26.82

Woman Arrested & Charged With Manslaughter After Victim…

47-year-old Lisa Fernandez appeared before a judge Wednesday (November 17) and was given a $40,000 bond.
01.01.70

What HBCUs Can Learn From Howard University’s Student…

It's time to hold Howard and other HBCUs accountable to serving their students to the best of their ability while…
01.01.70

Howard Student Protest Finally Ends After Reaching Tentative…

Frank Tramble, Vice President & Chief Communications at Howard University, told 7News in a statement that the university had reached…
08.28.81

Never Scared: Rev. Jesse Jackson Pulled Up To…

Rev. Jesse Jackson was with all the smoke for attorney Kevin Gough during the latest proceedings in Ahmaud Arbery's murder…
07.29.81

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

Violence against black women is a growing epidemic, with spikes happening all over the country. Black women are constantly in…
01.01.70

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76
Close