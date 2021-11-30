National
HomeNational

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A Row To Be Crowned Miss USA

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Beauty pageants represent different things depending on who you ask, but ultimately it’s a platform for women to feel self confident about themselves while also using their universal appeal to spread a bit of glamour throughout the world. At the very least, it’s also another good competition for hometown bragging rights.

One of the main issues many have related to pageantry in the past is the lack of diversity in contestants, which changed drastically in 2019 when Black women were simultaneously crowned as Miss America, Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss Universe for the first time ever.

After 2020 saw yet another Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi’s own Asya Branch, it’s now happening for a third time in a row with 2021’s champ, Elle Smith of Kentucky.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Elle Smith accepted her win last night (Nov 29) during a live broadcast of the 70th Miss USA pageant at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Her beauty comes with brains as well, as she graduated from University of Kentucky last year and majored in Broadcast Journalism. She now will be splitting her time as a reporter for WHAS11 in Louisville with being a globally-recognized pageant queen that’s set to go for the ultimate crown as Miss Universe on December 12 in Eilat, Israel.

Here’s more background on 2021’s Miss USA Elle Smith below, via her WHAS11 reporter bio:

“As a Wildcat, she was the vice president of UK’s National Association of Black Journalists chapter, a reporter for the UK Student News Network and a videographer for UK Athletics and SEC Network.
During her college years, she unabashedly moved to numerous cities for internships and adventure. She was a Fox News College Associate in their Washington D.C. Bureau in the summer of 2019. She also worked as a videography intern in Arkansas and studied abroad for a semester in Florence, Italy.” 

 

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

 

Despite the threat of travel restrictions in Israel due to the Omricon variant, as well as an unnamed Miss Universe contestant recently testing positive for COVID-19, the competition is still scheduled to go on as planned. We’re wishing Elle Smith the best of luck and health!

 

 

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A Row To Be Crowned Miss USA  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Kentucky , Miss USA

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70

Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice’, The Groveland Four…

Occurring six years before the murder of 14-year-old Emmet Till in Mississippi, the men were accused of kidnapping and raping…
01.01.70

Local Wisconsin Rapper Main Suspect In Christmas Parade…

With emotions still running high out of Wisconsin following the viral verdict in Kenosha, one local rapper brought the morale…
01.01.70

Teen Uses Make-A-Wish Opportunity To Feed The Homeless…

After being diagnosed with a life-altering illness, 13-year-old Adeola "Abraham" Olagbegi used his Make-A-Wish opportunity to feed the homeless in…
01.01.70

Aurora, Colorado To Pay Elijah McClain’s Family $15…

Large police settlements cannot replace the loss of loved ones and often do little to deter police behavior. A report from Five Thiry-Eight and…
01.01.70

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha Murder…

A verdict has been reached in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, finding the accused teen of being not guilty in…
01.02.84

2 Men Convicted of Killing Malcolm X Will…

Two of the three men convicted of killing one of the most influential Black leaders and civil rights activist in…
01.01.70
Close