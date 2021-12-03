Style & Fashion
Teyana Taylor, Her Abs & Family Are The New Faces Of Skims ‘Cozy’ Collection

Teyana Taylor's abs and her adorable family are the stars of the new Skims Collection, dropping on December 7.

Teyana Taylor Performs At The Novo

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

The Taylor/Shumpert family have their foot on our necks with no plans of letting up. Iman Shumpert was recently crowned the winner of Dancing With The Stars; Teyana embarked on a trek that makes headlines every stop over it’s sexy choreography; she also appears in Doja Cats’s new visuals and now they entire family is the face of Skims’ new Cozy Collection.

Teyana, Iman, Junie and Rue appear in the new campaign that launched today. The collection drops on December 7.

The Cozy Collection introduces “new matching sets, unisex style and accessories everyone will love,” Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

As mentioned above, Teyana has been keeping busy despite a recent hospitalization for over exhaustion. She hit the stage shortly after, serving fans a juicy lap dance on new PLT collaborator Jayda Cheaves.

She also brought her abs to Doja Cat’s tribal new video Woman. This also isn’t Junie’s first modeling gig. She made her runway debut in Teyana’s PLT fashion show during NYFW.

Teyana Taylor Was Hospitalized For Exhaustion Before Recent Concert

Junie Makes Her Runway Debut In Teyana Taylor’s NYC-Inspired PLT Show

Teyana Taylor, Her Abs & Family Are The New Faces Of Skims ‘Cozy’ Collection  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close