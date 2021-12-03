Celebrity News
LeBron James Tests Negative For COVID-19, Can Return To NBA Action Soon

Will LeBron Jame's return actually help they Lakers though because they struggle like a mutha...

Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

The King is back.

Days after it was revealed that a vaccinated LeBron James had tested positive for COVID-19, TMZ is now reporting that the NBA legend has now been cleared to play as he’s tested negative multiple times in the past two days. The news comes days after LeBron tweeted that something was fishy about his COVID situation which led many to believe that it was the league’s way of punishing LeBron for Speaking out against his suspension last week.

It also comes on the heels of the league announcing it wouldn’t air the Lakers and Clippers game on Friday night as it was expected that LeBron wouldn’t be available. Couple that with the fact that Kawhi Leonard is out for the season and Paul George might not play due to an mild ankle injury, and a decision was made to instead air the Warriors vs. Suns game (right choice). But now that LeBron has tested negative he will be eligible to play tonight though we’d still rather see the Warriors take on the Suns. Just sayin.’

Still, it’s good to know that King James is COVID free and cleared to help steer the Laker’s ship into steadier waters as they’ve been looking like the Titanic since the inception of the 21-22 NBA season. No shots.

LeBron James Tests Negative For COVID-19, Can Return To NBA Action Soon  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

LeBron James

