News
HomeNews

Kyle Rittenhouse Says “F**k You” To LeBron James For Lemonhead Diss During Trial

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Given how frequently both Kyle Rittenhouse and LeBron James have been in the news separately, it feels almost comical to see them sharing the same headline in one story. This time it involves the killer teen responding to James’ viral diss during his murder trial which may or may not have involved some crocodile tears.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Following the not guilty verdict he received last month to the outcry of many, Rittenhouse has been on a press run of sorts with a devilish smirk along the way. During his stop to The BlazeTV’s You Are Here show, Kyle decided to officially respond to LeBron’s joke that he “ate some lemon heads” before walking into court on the day he famously cried while testifying about the night he killed two and injured another during a protest in Kenosha last year.

“I was a Lakers fan too before he said that,” Rittenhouse told the podcast hosts about getting dissed by LeBron, also adding, “I was really pissed off when he said that because I liked LeBron, and them I’m like, ‘You know what? F**k you, LeBron.’”

 

As you can see above from the reaction it received, many agreed with Bron’s “Man knock it off!” comment, with one user even reposting the viral photo of Rittenhouse holding an assault rifle on that fateful night with the sarcastically-written caption, “This dude said he was out there to be a medic.” It did attract conservative Rittenhouse supporters as well, with a few calling out the NBA star for making fun of the teen as he experienced what they saw as PTSD.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

So far LeBron hasn’t responded to this, and we hope he doesn’t give the kid the back-and-forth that he’s probably hoping for.  Peep his boldness below:

 

 

Kyle Rittenhouse Says “F**k You” To LeBron James For Lemonhead Diss During Trial  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Kyle Rittenhouse , LeBron James

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70

Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice’, The Groveland Four…

Occurring six years before the murder of 14-year-old Emmet Till in Mississippi, the men were accused of kidnapping and raping…
01.01.70

Local Wisconsin Rapper Main Suspect In Christmas Parade…

With emotions still running high out of Wisconsin following the viral verdict in Kenosha, one local rapper brought the morale…
01.01.70
Close