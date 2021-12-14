Celebrity News
The headlines have been very up and down for hip-hop icon Flavor Flav over the past few months, from ongoing back and forth with former Public Enemy member Chuck D to recent reports of a domestic battery incident in Las Vegas back in October.

Although the latter case was recently dismissed, Flav’s misfortune popped up yet again and almost took him out for good after he encountered a near-death experience when a massive boulder struck his car.

Thankfully we can report that Flavor Flav survived the incident, avoiding being crushed by just a few feet. According to TMZ, Flav was embarking on a road trip from Las Vegas to Los Angeles when the crash occurred. While making a pass through La Tuna Canyon, rain caused the aforementioned boulder to fall from a cliff and smash right into the right side of the vehicle Flav was in.

The rapper-turned-reality-TV-pioneer was reportedly shaken up by the experience as expected, especially given the damage that could’ve been done. Based off pictures taken at the crash scene, this story would’ve had a much more somber ending if he had been positioned even a few feet in a different direction. TMZ quoted him as saying that he “came very close to death but is super grateful to be alive” and also confirming his faith in a higher power by simply adding “God is good.”

For all his contributions to the culture, and for just continuing to be everyone’s favorite crazy uncle, it’s clear that Flavor Flav still has lots more to give and we’re just glad fate had bigger plans for him. Let’s pray he fully takes advantage of this second chance by staying out of legal trouble as well.

Flavor Flav Avoids Being Crushed To Death In His Car By A Falling Boulder  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

