Glowing & Growing: Eve Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Eve is glowing and her baby bump is growing. Or should we say, fully grown. The Queens actress took to social media to show off her bundle of joy during the holidays with the caption, “Can’t believe how soon I ‘m gonna be meeting this little person.”

A 43-year-old Eve announced her pregnancy with husband Maximillion Cooper in October, sharing images from her intimate baby shower just a few weeks later. “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we’v been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022,” she captioned the photo of her holding her belly.

With a due date of February, Eve is almost ready to give birth. Fans are still in suspense to the sex of the baby, she simply replied “very sooonnn hehe ” to their inquires in the comments section.

In other Eve news, you can catch the rapstress on ABC’s Queens every Tuesday night playing the character Brianna alongside Naturi Naughton, Brandy and Nadine Valaquez. Eve stays true to her rapper roots as a retired rapper turned mother of five and wife in the popular series. (Art imitates life!)

Glad to see Eve living out her own fairytale.

