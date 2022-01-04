Local
HomeLocal

Mayor Scott Spends $100,00 To Ramp Up Crime Tipline

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Brandon Scott

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

With all of the violent crimes in Baltimore, it’s VERY clear that something major needs to happen. Water cooler talk says that stricter gun laws are needed in the city or more resources for the people in Baltimore.

In November of last year, the city has approved the use of $100,000 to the Metro Crime Stoppers hotline rewards. According to Mayor Scott’s office, they will begin this initiative. For tips, they can range on payouts from $6,000 to $8,000.

In a statement released from the Mayor’s Office to Fox 45, they said “this initiative to increase resident participation in Baltimore’s anti-violence efforts is completely in alignment with the mayor’s violence prevention plan…specifically, regarding empowering neighborhood-based anti-violence efforts.”

Mayor Scott Spends $100,00 To Ramp Up Crime Tipline  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Banging In Little Rock: Video Shows Police Chief’s…

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey was placed on administrative leave after shooting at a suspect during a New Year’s…
05.12.22

Conservatives Want Rioter Ashli Babbitt To Be A…

The same people who have made a hero out of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenouse have been trying to make a…
07.08.22

4 New Year’s Resolutions To Improve The Environment

Here are four popular New Year’s resolutions with a twist for improving your relationship with nature in 2022 and beyond.
12.28.20

Real-Life ‘American Psycho’: Miami Real Estate Agent Arrested…

A real estate broker out of Miami is currently in custody after being connected to the unprovoked shootings of multiple…
01.01.70

Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty On…

Justice has finally been served for Ghislaine Maxwell after a jury found her guilty on five out of six charges…
01.01.70

Parole Canceled For Man Convicted Of Killing Michael…

After news broke last year that parole had been approved for one of the men that killed James Jordan Sr.,…
01.01.70

Black Mother Receives Mixed Reactions After Gifting Her…

A Black mother was recently slammed with an outpour of mixed reactions after a photo of her two children receiving a…
01.01.70

Joe Rogan Recycles Idea Of Michelle Obama Being…

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan is apparently backing former First Lady Michelle Obama for a 2024 run for president as…
01.01.70

Being Behind Bars Cuts More Years Off Black…

Researchers found that Black Americans who have spent time behind bars were 65% more likely to die prematurely than their…
02.24.17

Mutual Aid Fund Provides Financial Support To Former…

Many of those who were once young organizers are now of advanced age, some spending substantial portions of their lives…
05.11.16
Close