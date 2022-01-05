Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Steve Harvey’s Fly Black Tom Ford Fit Sets The Internet Ablaze

Steve Harvey is setting the internet ablaze in a black Tom Ford fit to promote his new show "Judge Steve Harvey."

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
ABC's "Judge Steve Harvey"

Source: Danny Delgado / Getty

We didn’t see Steve Harvey becoming a fashionista on our 2021 Bingo card, but a las here we are. Continuing his stylish social media run, Mr. Harvey is trending for slaying another look. While promoting his new ABC show “Judge Steve Harvey,” the all-around host debuted an all-Black Tom Ford look that sent him straight to the top of the trending charts.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I don’t have a law degree and I’m way too fly to wear a robe,” Steve jokes in a promo video and we have to agree this Tom Ford fit is way flyer than a traditional judge’s robe. Steve’s latest looks have been grabbing headlines and he has stylist Elly Karamoh.

He captioned this LV fit, “fly till I die.” Touche.

And this unmistakable blue leather suit landed him in GQ.

Steve Harvey may not be a judge, but he’s a master entertainer who brings joy to every show he’s on. “I knew I had to just be myself,” he told TV Insider. “Most judges are interested in the law: These are the facts, and that’s it. I’m going to dig up the story behind why people came to court versus what they’re in court for. I lean on decades of experience dealing with all types of situations and people, and I rely on my street savvy, common sense and humor to get it done.”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Judge Steve Harvey premieres Tuesday, January 4, 8/7c, ABC.

RELATED STORIES:

Lori Harvey & Steve Harvey Host The 70th Annual Miss Universe Pageant In Style

Steve Harvey Ups His Suit Game To A Sleek Monochromatic Look, Twitter Reacts

Steve Harvey’s Fly Black Tom Ford Fit Sets The Internet Ablaze  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

steve harvey

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does. It has…
03.31.23

George Floyd’s Niece Identified As Person Shot In…

The incident that injured the 4-year-old child reportedly occurred on New Year's Day.
05.20.23

Banging In Little Rock: Video Shows Police Chief’s…

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey was placed on administrative leave after shooting at a suspect during a New Year’s…
05.12.22

Conservatives Want Rioter Ashli Babbitt To Be A…

The same people who have made a hero out of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenouse have been trying to make a…
07.08.22

4 New Year’s Resolutions To Improve The Environment

Here are four popular New Year’s resolutions with a twist for improving your relationship with nature in 2022 and beyond.
12.28.20

Real-Life ‘American Psycho’: Miami Real Estate Agent Arrested…

A real estate broker out of Miami is currently in custody after being connected to the unprovoked shootings of multiple…
01.01.70

Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty On…

Justice has finally been served for Ghislaine Maxwell after a jury found her guilty on five out of six charges…
01.01.70

Parole Canceled For Man Convicted Of Killing Michael…

After news broke last year that parole had been approved for one of the men that killed James Jordan Sr.,…
01.01.70

Black Mother Receives Mixed Reactions After Gifting Her…

A Black mother was recently slammed with an outpour of mixed reactions after a photo of her two children receiving a…
01.01.70

Joe Rogan Recycles Idea Of Michelle Obama Being…

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan is apparently backing former First Lady Michelle Obama for a 2024 run for president as…
01.01.70
Close