Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: SWV’s Coko Was Stranded On I-95 For 10 Hours In The DMV’s Snowstorm [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The recent snowstorm in the DMV affected many commuters on Interstate 95, including R&B veteran Coko from the iconic girl group SWV.

That along with news on the fate of Andy Cohen’s NYE hosting duties and another celeb COVID diagnosis round out today’s “Hot Spot” report.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Seasoned nighttime talk show host Jimmy Fallon recently announced that he’s contracted COVID-19, adding to the many that are catching coronavirus at a rapid rate due to the growing number of variants being discovered. Thankfully after suffering mild symptoms he’ll soon be returning back to television, which is also the case for Cohen after it was confirmed that he’ll return to host the CNN New Year’s Eve celebration after his viral intoxicated tirade while ringing in 2022.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get the full stories now in the “Hot Spot” on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: SWV’s Coko Was Stranded On I-95 For 10 Hours In The DMV’s Snowstorm [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does. It has…
03.31.23

George Floyd’s Niece Identified As Person Shot In…

The incident that injured the 4-year-old child reportedly occurred on New Year's Day.
05.20.23

Banging In Little Rock: Video Shows Police Chief’s…

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey was placed on administrative leave after shooting at a suspect during a New Year’s…
05.12.22

Conservatives Want Rioter Ashli Babbitt To Be A…

The same people who have made a hero out of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenouse have been trying to make a…
07.08.22

4 New Year’s Resolutions To Improve The Environment

Here are four popular New Year’s resolutions with a twist for improving your relationship with nature in 2022 and beyond.
12.28.20

Real-Life ‘American Psycho’: Miami Real Estate Agent Arrested…

A real estate broker out of Miami is currently in custody after being connected to the unprovoked shootings of multiple…
01.01.70

Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty On…

Justice has finally been served for Ghislaine Maxwell after a jury found her guilty on five out of six charges…
01.01.70

Parole Canceled For Man Convicted Of Killing Michael…

After news broke last year that parole had been approved for one of the men that killed James Jordan Sr.,…
01.01.70

Black Mother Receives Mixed Reactions After Gifting Her…

A Black mother was recently slammed with an outpour of mixed reactions after a photo of her two children receiving a…
01.01.70

Joe Rogan Recycles Idea Of Michelle Obama Being…

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan is apparently backing former First Lady Michelle Obama for a 2024 run for president as…
01.01.70
Close